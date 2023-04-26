Notifications

Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   Opposition Unity: Big challenge in front of Nitish Kumar's efforts, who is the face of PM? Lok Sabha Elections

Opposition Unity : Nitish Kumar के कोशिशों के सामने बड़ी चुनौती, PM का चेहरा कौन?Lok Sabha Elections

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला.कॉम Published by: मोहम्मद नूरुज्जमान Updated Wed, 26 Apr 2023 10:18 AM IST
Opposition Unity: Big challenge in front of Nitish Kumar's efforts, who is the face of PM? Lok Sabha Elections
नीतीश कुमार लगातार विपक्ष को एकजुट करने की कोशिश कर रहे है. हाल में सीएम नीतीश ने ममता बनर्जी से मुलाकात की है. लेकिन सबसे बड़ा और अहम सवाल ये उठ रहा है कि मोदी के सामने विपक्ष का चेहरा कौन होगा?

