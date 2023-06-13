Notifications

Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   MP News: In the complaint, Digvijaya Singh has been accused of making unrestrained comments against the RSS.

MP News: परिवाद में Digvijaya Singh पर RSS के खिलाफ अनर्गल टिप्पणियां करके का आरोप ।

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: मोहम्मद नूरुज्जमान Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2023 05:02 AM IST
MP News: In the complaint, Digvijaya Singh has been accused of making unrestrained comments against the RSS.
मध्यप्रदेश हाईकोर्ट ने  दिग्विजय सिंह की उस याचिका को खारिज कर दिया, जिसमें मानहानि मामले को निरस्त करने राहत चाही गई थी। जस्टिस संजय द्विवेदी की एकलपीठ ने सोमवार को विस्तृत फैसला सुनते हुए याचिका खारिज कर दी।

