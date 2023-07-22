Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   Manipur Viral Video: CM Biren Singh avoided the question of resignation, said- It is my job to maintain peace

Manipur Viral Video:सीएम बीरेन सिंह इस्तीफे के सवाल को टाल गएकहा- राज्य में शांति कायम करना मेरा काम

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अम्बुज यादव Updated Sat, 22 Jul 2023 04:50 AM IST
Manipur Viral Video: CM Biren Singh avoided the question of resignation, said- It is my job to maintain peace

Manipur Viral Video:सीएम बीरेन सिंह इस्तीफे के सवाल को टाल गएकहा- राज्य में शांति कायम करना मेरा काम

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Opposition Meeting: क्या सीटों के समझौता के मुद्दे पर पीछे हटने को तैयार होगी कांग्रेस?

कांग्रेस
India News
21 Jul 2023

Opposition Meeting: विपक्षी एकता को टूटने नहीं देगी 5 नेताओं की ये टीम!

विपक्षी एकता
India News
21 Jul 2023

Opposition Meeting: विपक्ष के साथ आएंगी मायावती?

मायावती
India News
21 Jul 2023

दिल्ली में AAP के साथ मिलकर लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ेगी कांग्रेस?

कांग्रेस
India News
21 Jul 2023

क्या 'INDIA' नाम रखकर विपक्षी दलों ने तोड़ा कानून?

इंडिया
India News
21 Jul 2023

Earthquake In Jaipur: राजस्थान में भूकंप के जोरदार झटके, जयपुर में सड़कों पर आए लोग

Earthquake In Jaipur: राजस्थान में भूकंप के जोरदार झटके, जयपुर में सड़कों पर आए लोग
India News
21 Jul 2023

Weather Forecast 21 July 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल

Weather Forecast 21 July 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल
India News
21 Jul 2023

Maharashtra Flood: महाराष्ट्र में बारिश ने मचाया तांडव 4 नदियां उफान पर, 2 जिलों में स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद

Maharashtra Flood: महाराष्ट्र में बारिश ने मचाया तांडव 4 नदियां उफान पर, 2 जिलों में स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद
India News
21 Jul 2023

Gujarat Floods 2023 News: गुजरात में मूसलाधार बारिश से 176 तहसीलों में बाढ़ हालात हुए खराब

Gujarat Floods 2023 News:गुजरात में मूसलाधार बारिश से 176 तहसीलों में बाढ़ हालात हुए खराब
India News
21 Jul 2023

Manipur Viral Video: पूर्व विंग कमांडर अनुमा आचार्य ने राष्ट्रति द्रौपदी मूर्मु से की अपील

द्रौपदी मुर्मू
India News
21 Jul 2023

Manipur Viral Video: मणिपुर की घटना पर देश की महिला नेताओं का फूटा आक्रोश सरकार पर साधा निशाना

Manipur Viral Video:मणिपुर की घटना पर देश की महिला नेताओं का फूटा आक्रोश सरकार पर साधा निशाना
India News
21 Jul 2023

Pakistani Seema Haider: सीमा हैदर मामले में बड़ा खुलासा प्रीति बनकर पहुंची थी भारत !

Pakistani Seema Haider: सीमा हैदर मामले में बड़ा खुलासा प्रीति बनकर पहुंची थी भारत !
India News
21 Jul 2023

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने ऐसा क्या कह दिया कि भड़क उठी कांग्रेस?

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
India News
20 Jul 2023

Manipur Violence: मणिपुर की वीडियो से पीएम मोदी दुखी फिर भी ये बोल पड़ा विपक्ष

मणिपुर वीडियो
India News
20 Jul 2023

विपक्षी एकजुटता के बहाने ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
India News
20 Jul 2023

2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव में मोदी के सामने कौन होगा सबसे बड़ा चेहरा?

राहुल गांधी
India News
20 Jul 2023

11 दलों के 91 सांसद NDA-INDIA किसी के साथ नहीं; लोकसभा चुनाव में निभा सकते हैं अहम भूमिका

कांग्रेस
India News
20 Jul 2023

SC on Manipur Video: मोदी सरकार को CJI चंद्रचूड़ ने लगाई फटकार, कहा- सरकार जल्दी कदम उठाए

मणिपुर
India News
20 Jul 2023

विपक्ष और बीजेपी में किसका गठबंधन ज्यादा मजबूत?

कांग्रेस
India News
20 Jul 2023

इन चार राज्यों में कांग्रेस को करना होगा सबसे बड़ा सियासी बलिदान!

कांग्रेस
India News
20 Jul 2023

Maharashtra: महाराष्ट्र में बारिश बनी मुसीबत, 10 जिलों में जारी हुआ ऑरेंज अलर्ट

महाराष्ट्र मौसम
India News
20 Jul 2023

Manipur Violence: महिलाओं को निर्वस्त्र कर सड़कों पर दौड़ाया, जानें 4 मई को क्या हुआ था?

मणिपुर
India News
20 Jul 2023

लोकसभा चुनाव में 400 से भी कम सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी कांग्रेस?

कांग्रेस
India News
20 Jul 2023

Manipur Video: पीएम मोदी पर बोले ओवैसी, 2 महीने से क्या कर रहे थे?

मणिपुर
India News
20 Jul 2023

Pakistani Seema Haider: सीमा को पाकिस्तान भेजने की तैयारी !

सीमा हैदर
India News
20 Jul 2023

अहमदाबाद में भीषण हादसा जगुआर ने लोगों को रौंदा, 9 की मौत

भारत समाचार
India News
20 Jul 2023

Manipur Horror: मणिपुर में बिगड़े हालात, महिलाओं को निर्वस्त्र कर घुमाया

मणिपुर हिंसा
India News
20 Jul 2023

Raigarh Landslide: महाराष्ट्र में गांव पर गिरा पहाड़ कई लोग दबे, जारी हुआ रेड अलर्ट

महाराष्ट्र मौसम
India News
20 Jul 2023

Weather Forecast 20 July 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल

Weather Forecast 20 July 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल
India News
20 Jul 2023

Pakistani Seema Haider News: भोजपुरी गानों में छाई सीमा हैदर-सचिन की लव स्टोरी

Pakistani Seema Haider News:भोजपुरी गानों में छाई सीमा हैदर-सचिन की लव स्टोरी
India News
20 Jul 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

X
View All Jobs
Jobs

असीमित नौकरियां देखने के लिए मुफ्त में अमर उजाला ऐप डाउनलोड करें

Download App Now