Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   Maharashtra politics: MVA will contest assembly, local body and Lok Sabha elections together, Shinde's concern

Maharashtra politics: MVA विधानसभा, लोकल बॉडी और लोकसभा का चुनाव साथ लड़ेगी Shinde की चिंता बढ़ी

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अम्बुज यादव Updated Mon, 15 May 2023 05:44 PM IST
Maharashtra politics: MVA will contest assembly, local body and Lok Sabha elections together, Shinde's concern
Follow Us Follow on Google News

Maharashtra politics: MVA विधानसभा, लोकल बॉडी और लोकसभा का चुनाव साथ लड़ेगी Shinde की चिंता बढ़ी

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मोचा ने बांग्लादेश और म्यांमार के समुद्र तटों पर दस्तक दी,भारत को खतरा

मोचा
India News
15 May 2023
3
5

कांग्रेस द्वारा बजरंग दल बैन किये जाने पर वीएचपी का आया बयान

मिलिंद परांडे
India News
15 May 2023

Weather Forecast: Weather Report 15 May 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल

मौसम की रिपोर्ट
India News
15 May 2023

भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ के फैसले पर बजरंग पुनिया का बड़ा बयान

पहलवानों का विरोध
India News
15 May 2023
5
7

पहलवान विनेश फोगाट की भाजपा महिला सांसदों से बड़ी अपील

पहलवानों का विरोध
India News
15 May 2023

कर्नाटक के नए सीएम को चुनने की कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष खरगे को मिली बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव
India News
15 May 2023

Karnataka Election: 'Yediyurappa प्रभाव' ने ऐसे डुबो दी कर्नाटक में BJP की लुटिया!

कर्नाटक चुनाव 2023
India News
14 May 2023

राहुल ने कर्नाटक में ऐसे दर्ज की जीत, खरगे ने गांधी परिवार को दिया श्रेय

राहुल गांधी
India News
14 May 2023

Weather Update: गर्मी का दौर शुरू जाने अब कब होगी बारिश

मौसम
India News
14 May 2023

Karnataka Election Result: इस सीट पर रातभर चला सियासी ड्रामा, सिर्फ 16 वोट से जीते BJP उम्मीदवार।

कर्नाटक चुनाव 2023
India News
14 May 2023

डीके शिवकुमार या सिद्धारमैया कौन होगा कर्नाटक का सीएम, डीके सुरेश ने कही ये बात

डीके शिवकुमार
India News
14 May 2023

कर्नाटक चुनाव में कांग्रेस की जीत के बाद नीतीश की विपक्षी एकता को लगेगा झटका !

नीतीश कुमार
India News
14 May 2023

Karnataka Election Results: Rahul ने तोड़ा मोदी मैजिक, 2024 चुनाव के लिए बनाया मास्टर प्लान

राहुल गांधी
India News
14 May 2023

Weather Forecast 14 May 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 14 May 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
14 May 2023

Karnataka Election Result: क्या तय हो गया कर्नाटक में सीएम का नाम? सिद्धारमैया दे दिए ये संकेत

Karnataka Election Result: क्या तय हो गया कर्नाटक में सीएम का नाम? सिद्धारमैया दे दिए ये संकेत
India News
14 May 2023

Karnataka Election Result: 10 साल बाद अपने दम पर कांग्रेस की हुई वापसी बीजेपी मुक्त दक्षिण भारत

Karnataka Election Result:10 साल बाद अपने दम पर कांग्रेस की हुई वापसी बीजेपी मुक्त दक्षिण भारत
India News
14 May 2023

Karnataka Election Result: पीएम ने दी कांग्रेस को बधाई अपने कार्यकर्ताओं को ये कहा

Karnataka Election Result:पीएम ने दी कांग्रेस को बधाई अपने कार्यकर्ताओं को ये कहा
India News
14 May 2023

Karnataka Election Result: बसवराज बोम्मई ने मुख्यमंत्री पद से दिया इस्तीफा कांग्रेस करेगी बैठक

Karnataka Election Result: बसवराज बोम्मई ने मुख्यमंत्री पद से दिया इस्तीफा कांग्रेस करेगी बैठक
India News
14 May 2023

Karnataka Election Result: कर्नाटक में चला हिमाचल मॉडल, पुरानी पेंशन और स्थानीय मुद्दों से मिली जीत

Karnataka Election Result: कर्नाटक में चला हिमाचल मॉडल, पुरानी पेंशन और स्थानीय मुद्दों से मिली जीत
India News
14 May 2023

कांग्रेस की जीत के बाद क्या अब कर्नाटक में बजरंग दल होगा बैन?

कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव
India News
13 May 2023

Exclusive: यूपी निकाय चुनाव पर अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण मंत्री दानिश आजाद अंसारी से खास बातचीत

यूपी निकाय चुनाव
India News
13 May 2023

Weather Forecast 13 May 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 13 May 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
13 May 2023

Karnataka Election Result: कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस की जीत पीएम मोदी की हार है जयराम रमेश ने किया दावा

Karnataka Election Result: कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस की जीत पीएम मोदी की हार है जयराम रमेश ने किया दावा
India News
13 May 2023

Pravin Togadia Controversy: PM, CM, जज, DM और SP केवल हिंदू ही बनेंगे तोगड़िया का विवादित बयान

Pravin Togadia Controversy: PM, CM, जज, DM और SP केवल हिंदू ही बनेंगे तोगड़िया का विवादित बयान
India News
13 May 2023
14
22

Maharashtra politics: अजीत पवार के बयान से महाराष्ट्र का सियासी पारा हाई

Maharashtra politics:अजीत पवार के बयान से महाराष्ट्र का सियासी पारा हाई
India News
13 May 2023

Rahul Gandhi: क्यों सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने रोक दिया उस जज का प्रमोशन जिसने दिया था राहुल गांधी पर फैसला?

राहुल गांधी
India News
12 May 2023

Gyanvapi Carbon Dating: जानिए कार्बन डेटिंग से कैसे निकाली जाएगी ज्ञानवापी शिवलिंगनुमा आकृति की उम्र।

ज्ञानवापी कार्बन डेटिंग
India News
12 May 2023

सीएम योगी ने पूरी कैबिनेट संग देखी फिल्म द केरल स्टोरी

सीएम योगी
India News
12 May 2023

Rajasthan Politics: Sachin Pilot की यात्रा के बीच कांग्रेस की Delhi में बैठक। Sukhjinder Randhawa

सचिन पायलट
India News
12 May 2023

द केरल स्टोरी पर रोक के लिए SC ने लगाई बंगाल सरकार को फटकार

द केरल स्टोरी
India News
12 May 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
;
एप में पढ़ें
;

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed