CM N. Biren Singh Resignation : मणिपुर में हालात ना संभालने पर घिरे CM । Manipur Violence
वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला.कॉम Published by: मोहम्मद नूरुज्जमान Updated Fri, 30 Jun 2023 01:25 PM IST
मणिपुर में हालात ना संभालने पर लगातार CM एन. बीरेन सिंह घिरते नजर आ रहे है। वही अब खबर आ रही है कि सीएम ने राज्यपाल से मिलने का वक्त मांगा है। सूत्रों के अनुसार इस दरमियान सीएम अपना इस्तीफा सौंप सकते है ।
