Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   Entertainment ›   Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: Sunny Deol's darling showed hand in front of the camera for the turmeric ceremony

Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony :हल्दी सेरेमनी के लिए पहुंचे सनी देओल के लाडले कैमरे के सामने दिखाया हाथ

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अम्बुज यादव Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2023 11:38 PM IST
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: Sunny Deol's darling showed hand in front of the camera for the turmeric ceremony
Follow Us Follow on Google News

Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony :हल्दी सेरेमनी के लिए पहुंचे सनी देओल के लाडले कैमरे के सामने दिखाया हाथ

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

टीकू वेड्स शेरू का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, ओटीटी पर रिलीज होगी फिल्म

एंटरटेनमेंट
Entertainment
15 Jun 2023

रिया चक्रवर्ती को याद आए सुशांत सिंह राजपूत

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Entertainment
15 Jun 2023

शाहरुख खान से फैन ने पूछा सवाल, किंग खान ने दिया मजेदार जवाब

शाहरुख खान
Entertainment
13 Jun 2023

'गदर 2' के टीजर ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया कहर

गदर-2
Entertainment
12 Jun 2023

पठान के प्रीमियर को देखने के लिए मन्नत के बाहर जमा हुए शाहरुख के फैंस

बॉलीवुड न्यूज
Bollywood
10 Jun 2023

'आदिपुरुष' टीम की किस हरकत पर रूठीं दीपिका चिखलिया ?

आदिपुरुष
Entertainment
09 Jun 2023

Gufi Paintal Prayer Meet: 'शकुनि मामा' गूफी पेंटल की प्रार्थना सभा में पहुंचे कई दिग्गज

Gufi Paintal Prayer Meet: 'शकुनि मामा' गूफी पेंटल की प्रार्थना सभा में पहुंचे कई दिग्गज
Entertainment
08 Jun 2023

सारा अली खान करेंगी क्रिकेटर से शादी? एक्ट्रेस ने कही ये बात

सारा अली खान
Entertainment
08 Jun 2023

मुंबई में कशिश इंटरनेशनल क्वीर फिल्म फेस्टिवल का हुआ आयोजन

कशिश इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्टिवल
Entertainment
08 Jun 2023

शादी के बंधन में बंधी प्यार का पंचनामा फेम सोनाली सहगल

सोनाली सहगल
Entertainment
07 Jun 2023

शादी के 3 महीने बाद प्रेगनेंट हो गईं स्वरा भास्कर

स्वरा भास्कर
Entertainment
07 Jun 2023

इस बात को लेकर लोगों ने शाहिद कपूर को जमकर किया ट्रोल

शाहिद कपूर
Entertainment
07 Jun 2023

प्रभास ने 'आदिपुरुष' की रिलीज से पहले तिरुपति बालाजी का आशीर्वाद लिया

आदिपुरुष
Entertainment
06 Jun 2023

सिंगर रियार साब ने किया विक्की कौशल का आभार व्यक्त

विक्की कौशल
Entertainment
06 Jun 2023

'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' की ट्रेलर पार्टी में शामिल हुए बॉलीवुड सितारे

सत्यप्रेम की कथा
Entertainment
06 Jun 2023

बिना मास्क के दिखे राज कुंद्रा, लोगो ने कहा आखिरकार राज कुंद्रा की हो गई मुंह दिखाई

राज कुंद्रा
Entertainment
05 Jun 2023

सुलोचना लाटकर के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए पहुंचे सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे

सुलोचना लाटकर
Entertainment
05 Jun 2023

नहीं रहे महाभारत के 'शकुनि मामा' गुफी पेंटल

गुफी पेंटल
Entertainment
05 Jun 2023

94 साल की उम्र में सुलोचना लाटकर ने ली आखिरी सांस

सुलोचना लाटकर
Entertainment
05 Jun 2023

कलर्स चैनल पर नए धारावाहिक 'शिव शक्ति-तप त्याग तांडव' का हुआ शुभारंभ

बॉलीवुड न्यूज
Bollywood
03 Jun 2023

आंजन श्रीवास्तव ने दोस्तों के साथ मनाया 75वां बर्थडे

अंजन श्रीवास्तव
Entertainment
03 Jun 2023

मनोज तिवारी ने क्यों उठाया नसीरुद्दीन की नीयत पर सवाल?

नसीरुद्दीन शाह
Entertainment
02 Jun 2023

बेटे के जन्मदिन के मौके पर तुषार कपूर ने होस्ट की 'सुपर मारियो' थीम पार्टी

तुषार कपूर
Entertainment
02 Jun 2023

अभिनेता विवान शाह ने 'द केरला स्टोरी' पर दी प्रतिक्रिया

विवान शाह
Entertainment
02 Jun 2023

लीक हुई 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' की स्टोरी!

आलिया भट्ट
Entertainment
01 Jun 2023

कैरी ऑन जट्टा 3' के ट्रेलर लॉन्च में शामिल हुए बॉलीवुड सितारे

कैरी ऑन जट्टा 3
Entertainment
31 May 2023

कपिल शर्मा की इस बात पर आमिर खान को आया गुस्सा !

कपिल शर्मा
Entertainment
31 May 2023

गिप्पी ग्रेवाल की फिल्म 'कैरी ऑन जट्टा 3' का ट्रेलर हुआ लांच

बॉलीवुड न्यूज
Bollywood
31 May 2023

गिल की हार से खुश हुआ सारा का 'बेवफा दिल'

सारा अली खान
Entertainment
30 May 2023

अपनी डेब्यू फिल्म चल जिंदगी को लेकर शैनन ने की खास बातचीत

बॉलीवुड न्यूज
Bollywood
29 May 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed