रजनीकांत के बारे में कम ही लोग जानते हैं ये 5 बातें

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 02:49 PM IST

तमिल फिल्म अभिनेता रजनीकांत ने आखिरकार राजनीति में एंट्री करने का ऐलान कर ही दिया। रजनीकांत आगामी तमिलनाडु विधानसभा चुनाव में राज्य की सभी विधानसभा सीटों पर अपने प्रत्याशी उतारेंगे। रिपोर्ट में जानिए रजनीकांत की पांच खास बातें।

