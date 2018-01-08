Download App
आपका शहर Close

देश का सबसे भारी सैटेलाइट डिजिटल इंडिया को ऐसे देगा रफ्तार

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 01:18 PM IST

देश का अब तक का सबसे वजनी संचार उपग्रह जीसैट-11 तैयार हो चुका है और जल्द ही लॉन्च होने जा रहा है। अंतरिक्ष वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार ये उपग्रह देश की इंटरनेट और दूर संचार सेवाओं में क्रांतिकारी बदलाव लाने वाला साबित होगा। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

LiveConversation

Also View

चांद नाप लिया अब सूरज छूने की तैयारी में इसरो, ये है मिशन 2019

चांद नाप लिया अब सूरज छूने की तैयारी में इसरो, ये है मिशन 2019
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन ने घोषणा की है कि 2019 में उनका खास मिशन आदित्य एल 1 उपग्रह सूरज तक पहुंचने को तैयार है। इस उपग्रह के माध्यम से सूर्य,कॉरोना और सौर लपटों का अध्ययन किया जा सकेगा।
Related Videos
नेशनल
मानव रहित रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर सैटेलाइट से ऐसे रुकेंगे एक्सीडेंट

मानव रहित रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर सैटेलाइट से ऐसे रुकेंगे एक्सीडेंट
नेशनल
चंद्रयान-2 की मदद से अब चांद के रहस्य को और करीब से जानेगा इसरो

चंद्रयान-2 की मदद से अब चांद के रहस्य को और करीब से जानेगा इसरो
नेशनल
अब इसरो ऐसे रोकेगा रेल दुर्घटनाएं

अब इसरो ऐसे रोकेगा रेल दुर्घटनाएं
दिल्ली
निजी क्षेत्र के पहले सैटेलाइट की लॉन्चिंग फेल

निजी क्षेत्र के पहले सैटेलाइट की लॉन्चिंग फेल
Most Viewed

एक साल से महिला को बना रहा है हवस का शिकार, वीडियो बनाकर करता था ब्लैकमेल
Trending

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने बेटी से शादी का सपना देखने वाले शख्स का किया ये हाल

Featured

उत्तर रेलवे में 3162 पदों पर भर्तियां, ऐसे करें अप्लाई
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

गुजरात चुनाव से पहले फिर वाइरल हुआ रेगिस्तान की दहशत का ये वीडियो
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!