पटाखों पर 50 फीसदी तक की छूट

Haldwani Bureau Updated Tue, 06 Nov 2018 12:04 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
काशीपुर। उदयराज इंटर कॉलेज के खेल मैदान में पटाखा बाजार लग गया है। मैदान में पटाखों की 60 दुकानेें लगी हैं। पटाखों पर दुकानदार 50 फीसदी तक दूट दे रहे हैं। दुकानदारों ने बताया कि इस साल चीन निर्मित में बना कोई पटाखा, फुलझड़ी, राकेट नहीं है।
उनके मुकाबले शिवकाशी दक्षिणी भारत में बने पटाखे, फुलझड़ी, राकेट उन्नत हैं। 14 साल से लगातार पटाखे बेचने का व्यवसाय करने वाले मनोज वर्मा ने और सन्नी कश्यप ने बताया कि सभी पटाखों से कम धुआं निकलता है। इससे पर्यावरण प्रदूषित होने की कम संभावना है।

खटीमा कोतवाली में मदद के नाम पर एटीएम बदलकर पैसा निकालने वाले गिरोह के शातिर बदमाश व पुलिस टीम। 
Udham Singh Nagar

सरगना सहित चार लोग गिरफ्तार

कोतवाली पुलिस ने बैंकों के एटीएम कक्ष में कार्ड बदलकर नगदी निकालने वाले अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह के सरगना समेत चार शातिर बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया है। उनके पास से 29 एटीएम कार्ड बरामद हुए हैं।

6 नवंबर 2018

ट्रेनों और रोडवेज बसों की सीटें फुल, यात्री परेशान
Udham Singh Nagar

ट्रेनों और रोडवेज बसों की सीटें फुल, यात्री परेशान

6 नवंबर 2018

बाजपुर में किसानों की बैठक लेते भाकियू प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कर्म सिंह पड्डा।
Udham Singh Nagar

किसान महापंचायत में प्रमुखता से उठेगा एनएच-74 का मामला

6 नवंबर 2018

काम पर लौटे सफाई कर्मी, 100 टन कूड़ा उठाया
Udham Singh Nagar

काम पर लौटे सफाई कर्मी, 100 टन कूड़ा उठाया

6 नवंबर 2018

हाजिरी लगाने को लेकर मारपीट, एक कर्मचारी घायल
Udham Singh Nagar

हाजिरी लगाने को लेकर मारपीट, एक कर्मचारी घायल

6 नवंबर 2018

ट्रांजिट कैंप में महिला से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास
Udham Singh Nagar

ट्रांजिट कैंप में महिला से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास

6 नवंबर 2018

टनकपुर और राधेहरि महाविद्यालय की टीमें विजेता रहीं
Udham Singh Nagar

टनकपुर और राधेहरि महाविद्यालय की टीमें विजेता रहीं

6 नवंबर 2018

त्यौहारी सीजन पर सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से किया गया स्टेशन पर मॉक ड्रिल
Udham Singh Nagar

त्यौहारी सीजन पर सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से किया गया स्टेशन पर मॉक ड्रिल

6 नवंबर 2018

दहेज उत्पीड़न के आरोप में पति समेत चार के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट
Udham Singh Nagar

दहेज उत्पीड़न के आरोप में पति समेत चार के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट

6 नवंबर 2018

बाजार वार्ड में लगे प्रत्याशी के होर्डिंग में लिखा ‘भाजपा समर्थित’ शब्द।
Udham Singh Nagar

मुख्य बाजार वार्ड में ‘मान न मान मैं तेरा मेहमान’ 

4 नवंबर 2018

