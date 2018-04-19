शहर चुनें

बंदरों के आतंक से खेती हो रही चौपट

Dehradun Bureau Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 10:56 PM IST
रुद्रप्रयाग। चमोली और रुद्रप्रयाग जनपद की सीमा पर बसे पोगठा, गोदी-गिंवाला, ताली-कनसारी, थाला बैंड आदि गांवों के ग्रामीणों ने वन विभाग पर अन्यत्र क्षेत्रों से पकड़े गए बंदरों को उनके गांवों में छोड़ने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने डीएम चमोली/रुद्रप्रयाग से मामले में त्वरित कार्रवाई की मांग की है।
ग्रामीण गिरीश सिंह नेगी, दलेब सिंह नेगी, कुलदीप सिंह, महेंद्र सिंह, जगमोहन सिंह, बृजमोहन सिंह आदि ने बताया कि लंबे समय से गांवों में बंदरों का उत्पात है। आरोप लगाया कि वन विभाग दोनों जनपदों के दूरस्थ क्षेत्रों से बंदरों को पकड़कर यहां गांवों में छोड़ रहा है और बंदर ग्रामीणों की खेती और घर-आंगन की साग-भाजी को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। कहना है कि वन विभाग को कई बार अवगत कराने पर भी कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। उन्होंने प्रशासन और वन विभाग से दो सप्ताह में समस्या निस्तारण की मांग की है। कहा कि मांग पर कार्रवाई नहीं की गई तो प्रशासनिक व विभागीय कार्यालय में धरना दिया जाएगा।

