डीएम ने गहड़, बष्टी, गडगू गांव का किया भ्रमण

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sun, 05 Aug 2018 10:24 PM IST
ऊखीमठ। जिलाधिकारी मंगेश घिल्डियाल ने दूरस्थ गहड़ व बष्टी गांव का भ्रमण कर ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं सुनीं। इस मौके पर उन्होंने गांवों में पशुपालकों द्वारा किए जा रहे मुर्गीपालन, मत्स्य पालन और गो-पालन के बारे में भी जानकारी ली।
डीएम ने गहड़ गांव में काश्तकार बलवीर सिंह राणा के पॉलीहाउस का जायजा। बलवीर सिंह राणा ने बताया कि वह ट्राउट मछली का पालन कर रहे हैं। इसकी कीमत 1500 रुपये प्रति किलो है। इसके बाद उन्होंने बष्टी गांव में काश्तकार बीएस राणा, बलवीर सिंह के सेब के बागवान का निरीक्षण किया। जिलाधिकारी घिल्डियाल ने ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं भी सुनीं। गहड़ के ग्रामीणों ने जहां आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकत्री पर वित्तीय अनियमितताओं का आरोप लगाया। इस पर डीएम ने एसडीएम गोपाल सिंह चौहान को जांच के आदेश दिए। इस दौरान गडगू गांव के लोगों ने सड़क निर्माण नहीं होने की बात कही। इस पर पीएमजीएसवाई के एई मोहित उनियाल ने जानकारी दी कि गहड़-गडगू दो किमी मार्ग स्वीकृत हो चुका है। टेंडर प्रक्रिया चल रही है। जल्द कार्य शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। भ्रमण के दौरान ग्राम प्रधान सरिता देवी, तहसीलदार जयवीर राम बधाणी, सीबीओ डॉ. आरएस नितवाल, डीएचओ योगेंद्र सिंह चौधरी व बीडीओ वाईएस टम्टा आदि मौजूद थे।

