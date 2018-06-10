शहर चुनें

Rudraprayag

राजस्थान के यात्री की लिनचोली में मौत

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sun, 10 Jun 2018 10:47 PM IST
रुद्रप्रयाग। बाबा केदार के दर्शन को केदारनाथ जा रहे राजस्थान के एक यात्री की हृदय गति रुक जाने से मौत हो गई। आपदा कंट्रोल रूम से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार प्रात: नौ बजे राजस्थान के तीर्थयात्री सत्यनारायण व्यास (71) पैदल मार्ग से केदारनाथ जा रहे थे। लिनचोली में उनकी तबियत बिगड़ गई। उनके साथ जा रहे लोग उन्हें तुरंत चिकित्सा यूनिट में ले गए, जहां डाक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। ब्यूरो
