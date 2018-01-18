Download App
Pithoragarh

पिथौरागढ़ में कल होगी मैराथन

Haldwani Bureau Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 10:49 PM IST
पिथौरागढ़। सेना दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर सेना की ओर से 20 जनवरी को देवसिंह मैदान में पांच किलोमीटर की मिनी मैराथन और दस किलोमीटर की मैराथन का आयोजन किया जाएगा। दस किलोमीटर की मैराथन ओपन वर्ग की है। इसमें किसी भी आयु वर्ग का व्यक्ति भाग ले सकता है, जबकि पांच किलोमीटर की मैराथन में 10 से 20 वर्ष तक के धावक भाग ले सकते हैं।

जिला क्रीड़ा अधिकारी संजीव पौरी ने सेना की ओर से किए जा रहे इस कार्यक्रम की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि मैराथन देवसिंह मैदान से शुरू होकर सिल्थाम, जिला अस्पताल, घंटाकरण, पौण, वरदायनी मंदिर तक जाएगी और उसी रास्ते से वापस देवसिंह मैदान पहुंचेगी। धावकों को प्रथम, द्वितीय, तृतीय पुरस्कारों के साथ पांच सांत्वना पुरस्कार भी दिए जाएंगे। दौड़ में भाग लेने के इच्छुक लोग फोन नंबर 8755349997 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

