36वीं वाहिनी आईटीबीपी ने बलुवाकोट में स्वास्थ्य शिविर लगाया

Haldwani Bureau Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 10:41 PM IST
बलुवाकोट/पिथौरागढ़। 36वीं वाहिनी आईटीबीपी लोहाघाट ने बलुवाकोट में स्वास्थ्य शिविर लगाकर लोगों का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया और मुफ्त दवाएं बांटी। मंगलवार को वाहिनी के कमांडेंट सुभाष चंद्र यादव की मौजूदगी में लगे शिविर में चिकित्साधिकारी मोहित गुप्ता ने लोगों का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया।

डॉ. गुप्ता ने लोगों को उबला हुआ पानी पीने, बासी भोजन नहीं खाने की सलाह दी। डॉ. गुप्ता ने बताया कि अधिकांश लोगों में सर्दी, जुकाम, खांसी, कमर दर्द, जोड़ों में दर्द की शिकायत पाई गई। कमांडेंट यादव ने कहा कि भविष्य में भी क्षेत्र में स्वास्थ्य शिविर लगाए जाएंगे। बताया कि 17 जनवरी को धारचूला के गोठी में स्वास्थ्य शिविर लगाया जाएगा। परिवर्तन संगठन के पूरन ग्वाल के नेतृत्व में युवाओं ने मरीजों की सहायता की।

