शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Nainital ›   बीएससी प्रथम सेमेस्टर का रिजल्ट घोषित

बीएससी प्रथम सेमेस्टर का रिजल्ट घोषित

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 02:31 AM IST
नैनीताल। कुमाऊं विश्वविद्यालय ने शनिवार को बीएससी प्रथम सेमेस्टर का रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिया है। कुविवि के वरिष्ठ सूचना वैज्ञानिक डॉ. युगल जोशी ने बताया कि परीक्षार्थी विवि की वेबसाइट पर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

VIDEO: Sonam Kapoor cutely teases boyfriend Anand Ahuja for chocolate diet
Entertainment

VIDEO: होने वाले पति को खुलेआम छेड़ रहीं सोनम कपूर, इंटरनेट पर VIDEO वायरल

1 अप्रैल 2018

Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet singh slammed after her statement on Casting Couch
Bollywood

'कास्टिंग काउच' पर बयान देते ही फंसी ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, जवाब मिला- तुम झूठ बोल रही हो

1 अप्रैल 2018

Isolated Juana Munoz
Weird Stories

13 बरसों से शीशे के चेंबर में कैद है ये महिला, इस मां की दर्दभरी कहानी जानकर सिहर उठता है मन

31 मार्च 2018

Rubina Dilaik
Television

इस दिन शादी के बंधन में बंधेगी टीवी की 'छोटी बहू', डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग के लिए चुनीं ये खास जगह

31 मार्च 2018

deepika ranveer marriage
Bollywood

दीपिका-रणवीर की शादी की खबर ने मचाया तहलका, यूजर्स ने मांगा पक्का सबूत

31 मार्च 2018

मीना कुमारी
Bollywood

38 की उम्र तक 100 फिल्में कर सुपरस्टार बनी थीं मीना कुमारी, करियर के चरम पर कट गई थी अंगुलियां

31 मार्च 2018

meena kumari
Bollywood

आखिरी वक्त में कंगाल हो गई थीं मीना कुमारी, हीरोइन को फ्री में देना पड़ा था करोड़ों का बंगला

31 मार्च 2018

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म ने बनाया बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, शूटिंग शुरू होने से पहले ही कमा लिए 200 करोड़

31 मार्च 2018

sanjay dutt
Bollywood

आत्मकथा लिखने के फेर में जले नवाजुद्दीन के हाथ, क्या संजय दत्त लिख पाएंगे अपनी जिंदगी का सच?

31 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline fernandez
Bollywood

भांजे की बर्थ डे पार्टी में बॉबी देओल, जैकलिन संग जमकर झूमे सलमान, देखें वीडियो

31 मार्च 2018

Most Read

अर्जित शाश्वत
National

भागलपुर हिंसा: केन्द्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे के बेटे अर्जित शाश्वत ने किया सरेंडर

भागलपुर हिंसा के मामले में केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे के बेटे अर्जित शाश्वत ने पुलिस के सामने सरेंडर कर दिया है। अर्जित शनिवार देर रात करीब 12 बजे अपने दर्जनों समर्थकों के साथ पटना स्टेशन के पास पहुंचे थे।

1 अप्रैल 2018

महम हनुमान जयंती
Rohtak

महम हनुमान जयंती

1 अप्रैल 2018

Court rejected the bail plea of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey son Arijit Shashwat in Bhagalpur
Bihar

भागलपुर हिंसाः केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे के बेटे की जमानत याचिका खारिज, बढ़ी मुश्किलें

31 मार्च 2018

हिन्दू क्रान्ति दल का धरना जारी
Meerut

हिन्दू क्रान्ति दल का धरना जारी

1 अप्रैल 2018

बाबा रामदेव को बचाने में जुटी सरकार : पूर्व गृह मंत्री सुभाष बतरा
Rohtak

बाबा रामदेव को बचाने में जुटी सरकार : पूर्व गृह मंत्री सुभाष बतरा

1 अप्रैल 2018

सस्ती खरीदने को देशी शराब के ठेकों पर उमड़ी भीड़
Meerut

सस्ती खरीदने को देशी शराब के ठेकों पर उमड़ी भीड़

1 अप्रैल 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

बाबा साहेब की मूर्ति तोड़े जाने पर बीजेपी और आरएसएस पर बरसीं मायावती

31 मार्च 2018

उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Lucknow

अखिलेश के आरोपों पर डिप्टी सीएम केशव मौर्य का करारा जवाब, बुआ और पिता को भी लपेटा

31 मार्च 2018

प्राथमिक स्कूल का निरीक्षण करते बीएसए
Nainital

जिले में दस से कम छात्र संख्या वाले 16 विद्यालय बंद

1 अप्रैल 2018

sanjay singh
Lucknow

आप के राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह सहित सात के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी

31 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

आखिर क्या है ये? गुलदार या जंगली बिल्ली?

ज्योलीकोट में लोगों के बीच एक जानवर कौतूहल का विषय बन गया। सुबह के वक्त संत एंथोनी इंटर कालेज और बेलुवाखान सीसी मार्ग से लगी पहाड़ी रास्ते पर एक जानवर दिखाई दिया। स्थानीय लोगों ने इसे गुलदार की प्रजाति का कहा।

28 फरवरी 2018

वेतन मान को लेकर आशा कार्यकर्ताओं का हंगामा, गिरफ्तार 1:39

देहरादून में आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, ये हैं आरोप

14 अक्टूबर 2017

स्कूली छात्राओं ने लगाया इन पर छेड़छाड़ का आरोप 0:44

टीचर्स ने इस कॉलेज में छात्राओं पर डाली बुरी नजर, घरवालों ने किया हंगामा

14 अक्टूबर 2017

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:30

अशोक कुमार की फिल्म ने खोला था 'करोड़ क्लब' का खाता

13 अक्टूबर 2017

हैडलाइन 2:28

अब होश में आई समाजवादी पार्टी समेत अभी तक की 10 बड़ी खबरें

5 अक्टूबर 2017

Recommended

VIDEO: Sonam Kapoor cutely teases boyfriend Anand Ahuja for chocolate diet
Entertainment

VIDEO: होने वाले पति को खुलेआम छेड़ रहीं सोनम कपूर, इंटरनेट पर VIDEO वायरल

1 अप्रैल 2018

महम हनुमान जयंती
Rohtak

महम हनुमान जयंती

1 अप्रैल 2018

सरकारी स्कूलों में घट रही विद्यार्थियों की संख्या
Rohtak

सरकारी स्कूलों में घट रही विद्यार्थियों की संख्या

1 अप्रैल 2018

हनुमान जन्मोत्सव पर किया सुंदर कांड पाठ
Rohtak

हनुमान जन्मोत्सव पर किया सुंदर कांड पाठ

1 अप्रैल 2018

दवाई ने असर नहीं किया तो लाने वाले सेल्समैन को पीटा
Rohtak

दवाई ने असर नहीं किया तो लाने वाले सेल्समैन को पीटा

1 अप्रैल 2018

सरपंचों के बीच पहुंचे पूर्व सीएम भूपेंद सिंह हुड्डा
Rohtak

सरपंचों के बीच पहुंचे पूर्व सीएम भूपेंद सिंह हुड्डा

1 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.