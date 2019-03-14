शहर चुनें

चुनाव के मद्देनजर जिले में धारा 144 लागू

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 01:58 AM IST
हल्द्वानी। लोकसभा चुनाव को देखते हुए जिले में धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है। चुनाव के दौरान होली, चैत्र नवरात्र और रमजान का त्योहार भी है ऐसे में सामाजिक सौहार्द बनाए रखने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने यह फैसला लिया है।
डीएम विनोद कुमार सुमन ने बताया कि धारा 144 के दौरान पांच या उससे अधिक व्यक्ति एक स्थान पर एकत्र नही होंगे। यह आदेश ड्यूटी पर तैनात कर्मचारी, धार्मिक स्थलों, विद्यालयों, स्कूल, कॉलेज जैसी संस्थाओं, उद्योग धंधों, शव यात्रा, व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों में एकत्रित व्यक्तियों पर लागू नहीं होगा। आदेश 27 मई तक लागू रहेगा।

