Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Haridwar ›   दिल्ली के युवक ने होटल में की आत्महत्या

दिल्ली के युवक ने होटल में की आत्महत्या

Dehradun Bureauदेहरादून ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 11:50 PM IST
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार
रेलवे स्टेशन हरिद्वार के ठीक सामने होटल सिटी सेंटर में दिल्ली के एक युवक ने फांसी के फंदे पर झूलकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सुसाइड नोट में मृतक ने अपनी मौत का जिम्मेदार किसी को नहीं ठहराया है। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद पुलिस ने शव परिजन के सुपुर्द कर दिया।
कोतवाली प्रभारी प्रवीण सिंह कोश्यारी ने बताया कि शनिवार की देर रात होटल सिटी सेंटर में एक यात्री के सुसाइड करने की सूचना मिली थी। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर नायलॉन की रस्सी के फंदे के सहारे झूल रहे शव को नीचे उतारा। मृतक की पहचान अनुपम श्रीवास्तव (44) पुत्र सुशील कुमार निवासी ब्लॉक ए राधे श्याम पार्क नई दिल्ली के रूप में हुई। अनुपम शुक्रवार को ही यहां आकर ठहरा था।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Delhi youth committed suicide in haridwar hotel room
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: दिल्ली के युवक ने होटल में की आत्महत्या, कमरे में लटका हुआ मिला शव

रेलवे स्टेशन हरिद्वार के ठीक सामने होटल सिटी सेंटर में दिल्ली के एक युवक ने फांसी के फंदे पर झूलकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सुसाइड नोट में मृतक ने अपनी मौत का जिम्मेदार किसी को नहीं ठहराया है।

17 मार्च 2019

