नौ मई को सीएम करेंगे गोलज्यू ग्रीष्मोत्सव का उद्घाटन

नौ मई को सीएम करेंगे गोलज्यू ग्रीष्मोत्सव का उद्घाटन

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sun, 22 Apr 2018 10:52 PM IST
चंपावत। गोलज्यू ग्रीष्मोत्सव नौ मई से शुरू होगा। पांच दिनी महोत्सव का शुभारंभ मुख्यमंत्री करेंगे। एक सप्ताह तक हथकरघा प्रदर्शनी का आयोजन भी किया जाएगा। रविवार को यहां पालिकाध्यक्ष प्रकाश तिवारी की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में तमाम निर्णय लिए गए। बताया गया कि सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत मुख्य अतिथि होंगे।

इसके अलावा काबीना मंत्री प्रकाश पंत और विधायक कैलाश गहतोड़ी भी मौजूद रहेंगे। उद्घाटन मौके पर स्कूली बच्चों की झांकी निकलेगी। सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन भी किया जाएगा। महोत्सव के दौरान हर दिन गोलज्यू मंदिर में धार्मिक अनुष्ठान होंगे। दुकान आबंटन, मंच निर्माण, स्वागत समेत तमाम समितियों का गठन करने का निर्णय लिया गया। बताया गया कि नौ अप्रैल से सात दिनी हथकरघा प्रदर्शनी का आयोजन भी किया जाएगा। महोत्सव के सफल आयोजन के लिए शीघ्र ही अगली बैठक में चर्चा की जाएगी।

