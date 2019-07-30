शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Chamoli ›   No clutter in the Alaknanda, no clutter

अलकनंदा में गिरी ट्रक का नहीं चला कोई सुराग

Dehradun Bureauदेहरादून ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 06:30 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
27 जुलाई को चमोली चाड़े से अलकनंदा में गिरे ट्रक की खोज में एनडीआरएफ और पुलिस टीम अभी भी जुटी हुई है लेकिन अभी तक कोई सुराग नहीं मिला है। अलकनंदा का जलस्तर बढ़ जाने के कारण टीम को खोज में दिक्कतें आ रही हैं। जिला आपदा प्रबंधन अधिकारी नंदकिशोर जोशी ने बताया कि ट्रक चालक नेपाली मूल के संजय (25) पुत्र गंगा सिंह, हाल निवास बंदरखंड, गौचर का शव 27 को ही एनडीआरएफ ने नदी से खोज निकाला था। ट्रक में चालक के अलावा कितने लोग थे, उसका भी पता नहीं चल पाया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

विराट कोहली और रवि शास्त्री
Cricket News

प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में बोले कप्तान विराट- रोहित से विवाद की खबरें महज कोरी अफवाह

30 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

'दबंग' के छेदी सिंह की पत्नी से मिले हैं क्या? शादी के 23 साल बाद भी लाइमलाइट से रहती हैं दूर

30 जुलाई 2019

SONU SOOD WIFE
सोनू सूद- सोनाली सूद
सोनू सूद की पत्नी
सोनू सूद की पत्नी
Bollywood

'दबंग' के छेदी सिंह की पत्नी से मिले हैं क्या? शादी के 23 साल बाद भी लाइमलाइट से रहती हैं दूर

30 जुलाई 2019

रविशंकर प्रसाद
India News

Live: सरकार की बड़ी जीत, राज्यसभा में भी तीन तलाक बिल पास, पक्ष में 99 और विरोध में 84 वोट पड़े

30 जुलाई 2019

क्यों खास और अलग है जूतों का ये समर कलेक्शन
Duke Fashion

क्यों खास और अलग है जूतों का ये समर कलेक्शन
Bollywood

पत्नी को बिना तलाक दिए इन 5 स्टार्स ने की थी दूसरी शादी, बस एक ने मांगी थी बीवी से परमिशन

30 जुलाई 2019

bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
Bollywood

पत्नी को बिना तलाक दिए इन 5 स्टार्स ने की थी दूसरी शादी, बस एक ने मांगी थी बीवी से परमिशन

30 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

आज भी पछताते होंगे गोविंदा, जब 'अवतार' में ऑफर हुआ बड़ा रोल इस वजह से किया रिजेक्ट

30 जुलाई 2019

govinda
Govinda
Govinda
govinda
Bollywood

आज भी पछताते होंगे गोविंदा, जब 'अवतार' में ऑफर हुआ बड़ा रोल इस वजह से किया रिजेक्ट

30 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के घर पर तैनात पुलिस
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: दो मौतों के बाद दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा, नौ थानों की फोर्स तैनात

30 जुलाई 2019

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
Astrology

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
uttarakhand alknanda river truck
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और मिमोह
Bollywood

रेप केस में फंस चुका है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बेटा, शादी के मंडप से ही उठा ले गई थी पुलिस

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma
Bollywood

रोहित शर्मा ने अनुष्का को किया अनफॉलो तो समर्थन में आए दो खिलाड़ी! ट्विटर पर शुरू किया फॉलो करना

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर उड़ रही खबरों को लेकर बोलीं अनुष्का, डेट हो या शादी, हर कहीं ऐसे सवाल...

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
mandakini
Bollywood

दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ अफेयर की खबर सुन पत्रकारों पर भड़क उठी थीं मंदाकिनी, फिर खुद बताई सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah
Television

असल जिंदगी में ऐसे दिखते हैं 'तारक मेहता' के 10 एक्टर्स, 'चंपक चाचा' को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

30 जुलाई 2019

मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस की वजह से राज कपूर और छोटे बेटे के रिश्ते में आ गई थी दरार, आखिरी दम तक रही कड़वाहट

29 जुलाई 2019

rakhi sawant
Bollywood

शादी के नाम पर पहले भी दो बार फैंस को धोखा दे चुकीं राखी सावंत, तीसरी बार अब दिया ये बयान

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ताइवान के निकट चीन का सैन्याभ्यास, ताइपे की स्वतंत्रता के खिलाफ युद्ध की धमकी दे चुका है बीजिंग

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांप के काटने से बच्ची की मौत
Dehradun

घर के आंगन में खेल रही चार साल की बच्ची को सांप ने डसा, अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले में जोशीमठ के सलूड गांव में सांप के काटने से एक चार साल की बच्ची की मौत हो गई। बच्ची को अस्पताल ले गए लेकिन इलाज के दौरान बच्ची ने दम तोड़ दिया। 

26 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
चमोली में ऑल वेदर रोड परियोजना कार्य से पहाड़ी पर हुए भूस्खलन से मकानों पर पड़ी दरार।
Chamoli

ऑल वेदर रोड से न भवन सुरक्षित, न यातायात

29 जुलाई 2019

Where is the ration of 80 thousand people going
Chamoli

आखिर कहां जा रहा 80 हजार लोगों का राशन

29 जुलाई 2019

Individual residential building wall to be constructed from MNREGA
Chamoli

व्यक्तिगत आवासीय भवन की दीवार मनरेगा से बनाने की होगी जांच

29 जुलाई 2019

Somali-Guwahal Ruins on the Way
Chamoli

सॉमली-ग्वालदम मार्ग पर आया मलबा

29 जुलाई 2019

Rural disrupted due to road closure
Chamoli

सड़क बंद होने से ग्रामीण परेशान

29 जुलाई 2019

Jeep drowned on tree, 12 people injured
Chamoli

खाई में गिरी जीप पेड़ पर अटकी, 12 लोग घायल

28 जुलाई 2019

Organized meeting of Non-Official Secondary Education Officer
Chamoli

अशासकीय माध्यमिक शिक्षणेत्तर कर्मचारी संगठन की बैठक हुई आयोजित

29 जुलाई 2019

A phone call in four hundred rupees in the era of communication revolution
Chamoli

संचार क्रांति के दौर में चार सौ रुपये में एक फोन कॉल

28 जुलाई 2019

Construction in Budgeal without permission of the Authority
Chamoli

बिना प्राधिकरण की अनुमति के बुग्याल में हो रहा निर्माण

28 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

अर्जुन रेड्डी के स्टाइल में ही दिखे विजय देवरकोंडा, मुंबई को अलविदा कह निकल गए घर

अर्जुन रेड्डी फेम विजय देवरकोंडा मुंबई से वापिस घर की ओर रवाना होते समय मुंबई के एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट किए गए।

30 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव 5:01

उन्नाव मामले पर लोकसभा में हंगामा, प्रियंका गांधी ने ट्वीट कर मोदी पर भी लगाया इल्जाम

30 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:00

‘खानदानी शफाखाना’ का प्रमोशन करते नजर आए रैपर बादशाह, अपने डेब्यू को लेकर हैं बेहद नर्वस

30 जुलाई 2019

खेरेश्वर धाम 3:17

खेरेश्वर धाम: रात में महादेव का मंदिर बंद होने के बाद सुबह होता है रोजाना चमत्कार!

30 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:03

CCD के मालिक वीजे सिद्धार्थ कैसे बने कॉफी किंग, आज हैं लापता

30 जुलाई 2019

Related

घाट-भेंटी मोटर मार्ग पर वाहन दुर्घटना में घायलों को निकालते स्थानीय लोग।
Chamoli

स्कूली बच्चों को लेकर जा रहा वाहन खाई में गिरा, छह स्कूली बच्चों सहित आठ घायल

26 जुलाई 2019

Reservations class raised the demand to implement reservation in promotion
Chamoli

आरक्षित वर्ग को पदोन्नति में आरक्षण लागू करने की मांग उठाई

27 जुलाई 2019

25 goats killed due to disease
Chamoli

बीमारी से 25 बकरियों की मौत

26 जुलाई 2019

गोपेश्वर कलक्ट्रेट परिसर में प्रभावितों के साथ धरने पर बैठे पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री राजेंद्र भंडा?
Chamoli

प्रभावितों के साथ पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री ने भी दिया धरना

27 जुलाई 2019

Demand for opening PNB branch in Pokhri
Chamoli

पोखरी में पीएनबी की शाखा खोलने की मांग उठाई

27 जुलाई 2019

People of Idha-Bdhani ward are on the edge of danger of landslide
Chamoli

ईड़ा-बधाणी वार्ड मे हुए भूस्खलन से खतरे की जद मे हैं लोग

27 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited