शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Bageshwar ›   अपने ही रंग में रंगा दे रे मौला...

अपने ही रंग में रंगा दे रे मौला...

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 12:49 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बागेश्वर। शनिवार रात नगर में होली के गीतों का आयोजन हुआ। होल्यारों ने एक से बढ़कर एक मस्ती भरे होली के गीतों का गायन का सभी को लोटपोट कर दिया।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
होल्यार चंद्र लाल साह ने राग खम्माच में अपने ही रंग में रंगा दे रे मौला... गाकर सभी को झूमने पर मजबूर कर दिया। रामलीला भवन में पंकज पांडे ने राग धमार में चमकत हो चपलायी आज तुम नीकी लगी हो..., पूरन पालनी ने राग देश में हूं वैरागन अपने पिया की सैंय्या से मिला दो री... गाया।

वहां रामलीला कमेटी के अध्यक्ष मनोज पांडे, दीप साह और नवीन लाल साह मौजूद थे।

Recommended

Lifestyle

Maha Shivaratri 2019ः इन वॉलपेपर्स से मित्रों, प्रियजनों को भेजिए महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं

4 मार्च 2019

Mahashivratri 2019
Mahashivratri 2019
Mahashivratri 2019
Mahashivratri 2019
Lifestyle

Maha Shivaratri 2019ः इन वॉलपेपर्स से मित्रों, प्रियजनों को भेजिए महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं

4 मार्च 2019

Murtaza Ali Scientist
Bizarre News

शहीदों के परिवार को 110 करोड़ रुपये देगा ये शख्स, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मांगा मिलने का समय

3 मार्च 2019

ravana
Bizarre News

मरने से पहले रावण करना चाहता था सात काम, लेकिन इस एक वजह से नहीं कर पाया

3 मार्च 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Abhinandan Varthaman
Bizarre News

कंगाल पाकिस्तान ने फिर पेश किया गरीबी का उदाहरण, अभिनंदन का ये मुख्य सामान नहीं लौटाया

3 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा में 60 घंटे चली मुठभेड़ में लश्कर के दो आतंकी ढेर, पांच जवान शहीद

3 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

VIDEO: धोनी भी खा गए धोखा, इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में बहुत कम आता है ऐसा मौका

3 मार्च 2019

एमएस धोनी
ms dhoni
kedar jadhav
kedar jadhav
Cricket News

VIDEO: धोनी भी खा गए धोखा, इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में बहुत कम आता है ऐसा मौका

3 मार्च 2019

महाशिवरात्रि पर विशेष पूजन से पूरी होगी शत्रुओं पर विजय की कामना
ज्योतिष समाधान

महाशिवरात्रि पर विशेष पूजन से पूरी होगी शत्रुओं पर विजय की कामना
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन
India News

भारत का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब, मध्यस्थता की बात ना रूस ने की, ना ओआईसी ने

3 मार्च 2019

martyr vinod kumar
Delhi NCR

शहीद विनोद ने पत्नी से फोन पर आखिरी बार कहे ऐसे शब्द, सुनकर आंखें भर आएंगी

3 मार्च 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी का विरोधियों पर निशाना, इन सात 'डर' को भारत के लिए बताया अच्छा

3 मार्च 2019

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा के नए कार्यालय में वास्तु दोष, अमित शाह को नहीं आया रास

2 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिनंदन और बीते 60 घंटे?
India News

हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन लौटे देश, कैसे गुजरे बीते 60 घंटे

2 मार्च 2019

Air force and navy chiefs get Z-plus security
India News

वायुसेना और नौसेना प्रमुखों को मिलेगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा

2 मार्च 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री पद के सवाल पर क्या बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी

1 मार्च 2019

गरीबी
India News

वर्तमान में लगभग आधा देश सूखे की चपेट में - आईआईटी, गांधीनगर

1 मार्च 2019

farmers
India News

एक फीसदी घटेगा देश का अनाज उत्पादन, किसानों की बढ़ेगी कमाई

1 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कपकोट के असों घाट में मृत सिपाही को पुष्प चक्र अर्पित करते पूर्व विधायक ललित फर्स्वाण।
Bageshwar

सैन्य सम्मान के साथ सैनिक की अंत्येष्टि

पूना (महाराष्ट्र) में तैनात बंगाल इंजीनियर के सिपाही नीरज कुमार कर्नाटक की ट्रेन से कटकर मौत हो गई है। नीरज महज 32 साल के थे। रविवार को सैन्य सम्मान के साथ कपकोट के असों घाट में उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। 

4 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
10 लीटर कच्ची शराब के साथ नेपाली गिरफ्तार
Bageshwar

10 लीटर कच्ची शराब के साथ नेपाली गिरफ्तार

4 मार्च 2019

कठायतबाड़ा मैदान में चॉपर के पायलट से पूछताछ करती पुलिस।
Bageshwar

बिना अनुमति के उतार दिया हेलीकॉप्टर, जानिए फिर क्या हुआ

4 मार्च 2019

शहादत का राजनैतिक इस्तेमाल कर रही है भाजपा: प्रदीप
Bageshwar

शहादत का राजनैतिक इस्तेमाल कर रही है भाजपा: प्रदीप

4 मार्च 2019

पंकज का रजत पर निशाना
Bageshwar

पंकज का रजत पर निशाना

4 मार्च 2019

E-coli bacteria
Bageshwar

बास्ती में भोजन के विषाक्त होने की वजह ई कोलाई बैक्टीरिया 

4 मार्च 2019

सत्य की प्रतिष्ठा का महापर्व है शिवरात्रि
Bageshwar

सत्य की प्रतिष्ठा का महापर्व है शिवरात्रि

4 मार्च 2019

करेंसी नोट
Bageshwar

एक और सोसाइटी जांच के दायरे में

4 मार्च 2019

women crime
Bageshwar

बागेश्वर में महिला हिंसा में आई कमी 

3 मार्च 2019

money
Bageshwar

दस बकाएदारों की सूची चस्पा

3 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

देखिए बर्फ से ढके केदारनाथ धाम का अद्भुत नजारा

केदारनाथ धाम में इस बार रिकॉर्ड बर्फबारी हुई है। यहां कई फीट तक बर्फ जमा है। आइए हम आपको दिखाते हैं केदारनाथ का नजारा।

25 फरवरी 2019

दुर्घटना 0:32

कार पर गिरा पेड़, दो महिलाओं की मौत

24 फरवरी 2019

रामदेव 1:40

पाकिस्तान पर बरसे योग गुरु रामदेव, सरकार से की ये मांग

24 फरवरी 2019

उत्तराखंड 1:09

उत्तराखंड के खेल मंत्री अरविंद पांडेय ने दिया ये बेतुका बयान

23 फरवरी 2019

नितिन गड़करी 2:07

नितिन गडकरी ने हरिद्वार में चंडी घाट रिवर फ्रंट डेवलपमेंट का किया उद्घाटन

22 फरवरी 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक
Bageshwar

घिंघारूतोला-देवली सड़क पर फर्राटा भरेंगे वाहन

28 फरवरी 2019

बागेश्वर में साहसिक प्रशिक्षण शिविर में जानकारी देतीं प्रशिक्षका।
Bageshwar

बागेश्वर में साहसिक खेल की अपार संभावनाएं: दास

3 मार्च 2019

परीक्षा केंद्र जीजीआइसी में परीक्षा देतीं छात्राएं।
Bageshwar

173 बच्चों ने छोड़ी हिंदी की परीक्षा 

1 मार्च 2019

बीडीसी बैठक में अपनी गांव की समस्या उठाते पंचायत प्रतिनिधि।
Bageshwar

साढ़े पांच करोड़ से होगा गरुड़ गंगा का पुनर्जनन

3 मार्च 2019

बागेश्वर कोतवाली में पुलिस टीम और पकड़ी गई शराब।
Bageshwar

एफएल-टू से काफलीगैर जा रही 172 पेटी शराब गोमती पुल से पकड़ी

1 मार्च 2019

इवेंट शुरू हुए तो देखने लायक था रोमांच
Bageshwar

बागेश्वर में साहसिक खेलों से बढ़ेगा पर्यटन

1 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.