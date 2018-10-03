शहर चुनें

बेसहारा पायल की तरफ डीएम ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ

Haldwani Bureau Updated Wed, 03 Oct 2018 11:38 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

कपकोट (बागेश्वर)। पिता की मौत व गरीबी का दंश झेल रही मेधावी छात्रा पायल आगरी की मदद के लिए डीएम रंजना राजगुरु ने हाथ आगे बढ़ाया है। डीएम के निर्देश पर प्रोबेशन अधिकारी समाज कल्याण विभाग की बाल कल्याण समिति की सदस्य दुर्गा असवाल और संरक्षण अधिकारी शंकर नाथ गोस्वामी ने राजकीय प्राइमरी स्कूल ऐठाण में पढ़ रही इस मेधावी कक्षा छात्रा की काउसलिंग कराई।

पायल ने टीम को बताया कि उसके पिता की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। मां की दिव्यांग होने के कारण उसकी पढ़ाई प्रभावित होने के साथ ही जीवन यापन करने में भी कठिनाईयां आ रही हैं। समिति ने कहा कि डीएम के माध्यम से छात्रा को भारत सरकार की परवर्तकर्ता योजना का लाभ दिलाने के प्रयास किए जाएंगे। इस मौके पर प्रधानाध्यापिका सुमन पांडे, बाल कल्याण समिति की सदस्य मंजू धपोला और मनोज तिरूवा आदि थे। बता दें कि पायल की बड़ी बहिन कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय विद्यालय पनौरागूंठ में पढ़ती है। जबकि दो छोटे भाई और बहिन इसी प्राइमरी स्कूल में तीन और दो में पढ़ रहे हैं।

उत्तराखंड आवासीय विवि पांडेखोला में छात्रों का साक्षात्कार लेते टीम के सदस्य।
Bageshwar

हॉस्पिलिटी मैनेजमेंट के 25 छात्रों का ऑन द जाब ट्रेनिंग के लिए चयन

उत्तराखंड आवासीय विश्वविद्यालय पांडेखोला में आयोजित अंतरराष्ट्रीय रण महोत्सव में गुजरात की टीम ने हॅास्पिटलिटी मैनेजमेंट प्रथम सेमेस्टर के छात्रों का ऑन द जॉब ट्रेनिंग के लिए साक्षात्कार लिया। जिसमें 51 छात्रों में से 25 का चयन किया गया।

3 अक्टूबर 2018

बागेश्वर में क्रमिक अनशन पर बैठे रेल आंदोलनकारी।
Bageshwar

रेल लाइन के समर्थन में व्यापारियों ने पांच को बंद का एलान किया 

3 अक्टूबर 2018

बेटे ने पिता को लहूलुहान किया
Bageshwar

बेटे ने पिता को लहूलुहान किया

3 अक्टूबर 2018

हत्या का मामला आत्महत्या में बदला
Bageshwar

हत्या का मामला आत्महत्या में बदला

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Demand for opening bank in Pungarghati
Bageshwar

पुंगरघाटी में बैंक खोलने की मांग उठाई 

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Attacked the leopard, attacked the villagers
Bageshwar

तेंदुए को पकड़ने गए ग्रामीण पर हमला, घायल

3 अक्टूबर 2018

ागेश्वर के संगम श्राद्ध तर्पण करते लोग
Bageshwar

संगम में तर्पण करने वालों का तांता लगा रहा  

3 अक्टूबर 2018

करंट से बुजुर्ग मजदूर झुलसा
Bageshwar

करंट से बुजुर्ग मजदूर झुलसा

3 अक्टूबर 2018

परिजनों ने सीबीआई जांच की मांग उठाई
Bageshwar

परिजनों ने सीबीआई जांच की मांग उठाई

3 अक्टूबर 2018

आंदोलन में दिल्ली गए पैरामिलिट्री फोर्सेज पदाधिकारी लौटे
Bageshwar

आंदोलन में दिल्ली गए पैरामिलिट्री फोर्सेज पदाधिकारी लौटे

3 अक्टूबर 2018

बागेश्वर की खस्ताहाल तल्ला कत्यूर की पटवारी चौकी।
Bageshwar

कभी भी गिर सकती है तल्ला कत्यूर क्षेत्र की पटवारी चौकी

3 अक्टूबर 2018

स्वच्छता अभियान के दौरान मुखानी में सफाई करती अमर उजाला की टीम।
Bageshwar

स्वच्छ हल्द्वानी, सुंदर हल्द्वानी की प्रतिज्ञा के साथ बढ़ा कारवां

3 अक्टूबर 2018

सैनिक को अंतिम सलामी देते सेना के जवान।
Bageshwar

बीमार सैनिक का निधन, सम्मान के साथ हुई अंत्येष्टि

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Life imprisonment for husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law
Bageshwar

नवविवाहिता की हत्या में पति, सास, ससुर, ननद को उम्रकैद

1 अक्टूबर 2018

जिला अस्पताल में टंगड़िया का अनशन तुड़वाते एसडीएम। बागेश्वर में जयंती मनाते कांग्रेसजन।
Bageshwar

एसडीएम के आश्वासन पर माने विशन सिंह, अनशन समाप्त

2 अक्टूबर 2018

रेल के आने से होगी जिले की कायाकल्प
Bageshwar

रेल के आने से होगी जिले की कायाकल्प

2 अक्टूबर 2018

