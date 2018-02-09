अपना शहर चुनें

उन्नत खेती व पशुपालन की तकनीक से परिचित हुए 45 किसान

Haldwani Bureau Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 02:08 AM IST
बागेश्वर। न्याय पंचायत सिमगड़ी के 45 काश्तकारों को कृषि, पशुपालन की उन्नत तकनीक से परिचित कराने के लिए कमेड़ी का भ्रमण कराया गया। क्षेत्र के प्रगतिशील किसान प्रताप राम, घनश्याम परिहार ने बताया कि कृषि में नई तकनीक का प्रयोग किया जाए तो उन्नत खेती कर आय बढ़ाई जा सकती है।
प्रधानमंत्री कृषि सिंचाई योजना के तहत काश्तकारों को पॉलिहाउस में सब्जी उत्पादन, मत्स्य पालन, मुर्गी पालन, मौन पालन, वर्मी कंपोस्ट, पंक्ति में बीज बुवाई, उन्नत विधि से पशुपालन आदि की विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए स्थलीय भ्रमण कराया गया। किसानों ने स्प्रिंगकलर द्वारा टपक सिंचाई की विधि भी देखी। प्रगतिशील किसान प्रताप राम, घनश्याम परिहार ने सिमगड़ी के सेरी, भंतोला और मझेड़ा से आए किसानों को तमाम लाभकारी जानकारियां दी। इस अवसर पर विकासखंड प्रभारी दिनेश कुमार, न्याय पंचायत प्रभारी डीएस रैकुनी सहित 45 कृषक मौजूद थे।

