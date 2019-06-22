शहर चुनें

Uttarakhand ›   Bageshwar ›   जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने गुंडा एक्ट में एक बदमाश को छह माह के लिए किया जिला बदर

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने गुंडा एक्ट में एक बदमाश को छह माह के लिए किया जिला बदर

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 11:37 PM IST
बागेश्वर। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट की अदालत ने गुंडा एक्ट में एक बदमाश को छह माह के लिए जिला बदर किया। वहीं एक अन्य तस्करी के मामले में कार को राज्य संपत्ति घोषित की गई।

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट रंजना राजगुरु की अदालत ने 72 आबकारी अधिनियम के अंतर्गत कड़े फैसले दिए हैं। हीरा सिंह मेहता के पास शराब के 53 पव्वे अवैध रूप से पाने पर दस हजार रुपये अर्थदंड, मोटर साइकिल से शराब की तस्करी करने पर नरेंद्र राम को बीस हजार रुपये रुपये अर्थदंड, महेश राम के पास अंग्रेजी शराब की छह पेटी अवैध पाने पर 65,000 रुपये अर्थदंड दिया है। वहीं नंदी देवी की वैगनार कार यूके 01ए 9557 में अंग्रेजी शराब की सात पेटी अवैध मिलने पर वाहन को राज्य सरकार के पक्ष में जब्त किया गया। हिंमाशु आर्या निवासी बनखोला को गुंडा एक्ट में छह माह के लिए जिला बदर किया। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट की अदालत में इन मामलों राज्य की ओर से भूपेंद्र सिंह जंगपांगी ज्येष्ठ अभियोजन अधिकारी और गोविन्द बल्लभ उपाध्याय नामिका अधिवक्ता ने अभियोजन पैरवी की। ब्यूरो

बागेश्वर में अतिथियों के साथ उत्तराखंड बोर्ड के मेधावी विद्यार्थी।
Bageshwar

मेधावियों ने बढ़ाया मान हुआ सम्मान 

अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह में उत्तराखंड बोर्ड और सीबीएसई बोर्ड के 10 वीं और 12 वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में जिला स्तर व स्कूल स्तर पर अव्वल रहे 139 मेधावियों को मेडल और प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

22 जून 2019

कपकोट में पिकप पलटी, सवार युवक की वाहन से दबने से हुई मौत
Bageshwar

कपकोट में पिकप पलटी, सवार युवक की वाहन से दबने से हुई मौत

22 जून 2019

लंबित वादों में व्यक्तिगत रूचि लेकर उसका निस्तारण सुनिश्चित करें: रौतेला
Bageshwar

लंबित वादों में व्यक्तिगत रूचि लेकर उसका निस्तारण सुनिश्चित करें: रौतेला

22 जून 2019

कर्मी में सड़क, बिजली, संचार सेवाएं सुधरवा दीजिए डीएम साहब
Bageshwar

कर्मी में सड़क, बिजली, संचार सेवाएं सुधरवा दीजिए डीएम साहब

22 जून 2019

प्रशासन बकायेदार की कुर्क की गई संपति की 25 को नीलामी करेगा
Bageshwar

प्रशासन बकायेदार की कुर्क की गई संपति की 25 को नीलामी करेगा

22 जून 2019

निशुल्क चिकित्सा शिविर में बुजुर्गों की आंख,नाक, कान की हुई जांच
Bageshwar

निशुल्क चिकित्सा शिविर में बुजुर्गों की आंख,नाक, कान की हुई जांच

22 जून 2019

जिला अस्पताल और पीएचसी में आइसोलेशन वार्ड बनाए
Bageshwar

जिला अस्पताल और पीएचसी में आइसोलेशन वार्ड बनाए

22 जून 2019

आज एक दर्जन गांवों में गुल रहेगी बिजली
Bageshwar

आज एक दर्जन गांवों में गुल रहेगी बिजली

22 जून 2019

हत्याकांड का विवेचना अधिकारी बदलवाने की मांग
Bageshwar

हत्याकांड का विवेचना अधिकारी बदलवाने की मांग

22 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bageshwar

शादी का झांसा देकर पांच साल तक बनाए शारीरिक संबंध

19 जून 2019

