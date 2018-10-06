शहर चुनें

तृतीय ऑल इंडिया बॉलीवाल कराने की मिली अनुमति

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sat, 06 Oct 2018 11:36 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

कपकोट (बागेश्वर)। दानपुर वैली स्पोर्ट्स क्लब कपकोट की ओर से केदारेश्वर हिचौड़ी-कपकोट के मैदान में 16 से 18 नवंबर तक तृतीय ऑल इंडिया वॉलीबाल प्रतियोगिता होगी।

उत्तराखंड वॉलीबाल ऐसोसिएशन के सचिव कमलेश कुमार काला ने क्लब के अध्यक्ष को पत्र भेजकर प्रतियोगिता के आयोजन की अनुमति दे दी है। उन्होंने टीमों से प्रतिभाग करने को कहा है। प्रतियोगिता की अनुमति मिलने पर क्लब के संरक्षक डॉ. एमसी आर्य, अध्यक्ष प्रेम पुरी गोस्वामी, उपाध्यक्ष जोगा राम, सचिव राजू देव, कोषाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र कपकोटी, सुंदर कोरंगा आदि ने खुशी जताई है।

पत्रकार वार्ता करते देव-भूमि सिविल सोसायटी के सदस्य।
Almora

शहीद राज्य आंदोलनकारियों को न्याय नहीं मिलना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण

6 अक्टूबर 2018

बच्चों में वैज्ञानिक सोच विकसित करें शिक्षक: आर्य
Bageshwar

बच्चों में वैज्ञानिक सोच विकसित करें शिक्षक: आर्य

6 अक्टूबर 2018

लखनऊ का विवेक हत्याकांड
Bareilly

लखनऊ का विवेक हत्याकांड

6 अक्टूबर 2018

25 हजार का इनामी गिरफ्तार
Bareilly

25 हजार का इनामी गिरफ्तार

6 अक्टूबर 2018

