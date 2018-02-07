अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Almora ›   Milk Bar started in Dudhi Sangha campus Pataldevi

दुग्ध संघ परिसर पातालदेवी में मिल्क बार शुरू

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो  अल्मोड़ा। Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:02 PM IST
Milk Bar started in Dudhi Sangha campus Pataldevi
अल्मोड़ा में मिल्क वार का उद्घाटन करते दुग्ध संघ अध्यक्ष कुंवर सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
 पातालदेवी स्थित दुग्ध संघ परिसर में दुग्ध संघ के अध्यक्ष कुंवर सिंह गोसाईं ने नवनिर्मित मिल्क बार का उद्घाटन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि मिल्क बार से दूध और दुग्ध पदार्थ थोक दरों पर उपभोक्ता खरीदे सकेंगे।
 उन्होंने कहा कि स्वच्छ भारत मिशन की तर्ज पर स्वच्छ डेरी मिशन उनका प्रयास है, ताकि हर चीज में पारदर्शिता रहे।

डेरी परिसर स्थित इस मिल्क बार से आमजन शादी विवाह समेत अन्य आयोजनों के लिए दूध और दुग्ध पदार्थ की डिमांड देकर भी खरीद सकते हैं। मिल्क बार प्रात: सात बजे से सायं छह बजे तक खुला रहेगा। इस अवसर पर दुग्ध संघ के प्रधान प्रबंधक डा. एलएम जोशी, सहायक निदेशक सुनील अधिकारी, प्रभारी एमआईएस अरुण नगरकोटी, प्रभारी प्रशासन पूरन सिंह, बलवंत सिंह, राजेंद्र सिंह, दुग्धशाला प्रभारी लोकेंद्र कुमार, नवीन पंत, शिव शंकर बोरा, विनोद जोशी, सुरेश बेलवार प्रेम सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।
almora kumaon

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Police complaint files against Veteran actor Jitendra in Himachal pradesh
Bollywood

एक्टर जितेंद्र के खिलाफ बहन ने लगाए यौन उत्पीड़न के गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- नशे में की थी हरकत

7 फरवरी 2018

Court rejected Actor Dileep demand for video of Malayalam actress molestation 
Bollywood

मलयालम एक्ट्रेस छेड़खानी मामला: किडनैपिंग के बाद छेड़खानी का VIDEO नहीं देगा कोर्ट, दी यह दलील

7 फरवरी 2018

Manish Malhotra answer is going viral on Ranbbir Kapoor and alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया से रणबीर के रिश्तों को लेकर इस सेलिब्रिटी ने कही बड़ी बात, एक्स BF सिद्धार्थ भी चौंक जाएंगे

7 फरवरी 2018

five superstar in negative roll in film
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं शाहरुख, आमिर समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स भी विलेन बन हीरो को लगा चुके हैं 'किक'

7 फरवरी 2018

tv actress juhi parmar spends quality time with daughter after divorce
Television

हांगकांग में बेटी का बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने पहुंची ये फेमस टीवी एक्ट्रेस, पति से ले चुकी हैं तलाक

7 फरवरी 2018

Ajay Devgn opens up about being in film indutry for so long at raid trailer launch
Bollywood

यूपी के हाई प्रोफाइल केस पर बनी है RAID, अजय देवगन ने क‌िए फिल्म से जुड़े कई खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

Baba Ramdev reveals secret about his life
Bollywood

7 बार मौत को मात दे चुके हैं रामदेव, हुए कई जानलेवा हमले, योगगुरू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay and Amitabh to come together again, 102 not out trailer attached with Padman
Bollywood

फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर लौटा 'वक्त', जब एक साथ दिखेंगे अमिताभ और अक्षय

7 फरवरी 2018

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

BHU is in the list of asia top university
Varanasi

एशिया की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी में बीएचयू शामिल, शिक्षा मंत्री ने दी बधाई

एशिया की शीर्ष यूनिवर्सिटी की सालाना रैंकिंग में बीएचयू (194) समेत भारत की 42 यूनिवर्सिटी शामिल हो गई हैं।

8 फरवरी 2018

goes to the throat of the stomach School, the house built today
Kushinagar

पेट के बल होकर जाता था स्कूल, आज बना घर का सहारा

8 फरवरी 2018

up government clarifies its stand on teachers recruitment in basic shiksha parishad school.
Lucknow

शिक्षक भर्ती पर सरकार ने साफ की स्थिति, 5 साल यूपी में रहने वाले ही कर सकेंगे आवेदन

7 फरवरी 2018

In 1957, only two days left the examination.
Kushinagar

दो दिन में ही 19560 ने छोड़ दी परीक्षा

8 फरवरी 2018

8662 high school students quit exam

परीक्षा

7 फरवरी 2018

ब्रह्माकुमारी ओमशांति धाम के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने दारुल उलूम का दौरा किया
Saharanpur

ब्रह्माकुमारी ओमशांति धाम के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने दारुल उलूम का दौरा किया

8 फरवरी 2018

-Nodal officer looking at the disorder, the rebuke
Kushinagar

अव्यवस्था देख नोडल अधिकारी ने लगाई फटकार

8 फरवरी 2018

absent in exam
Lalitpur

दूसरे दिन चौबीस सौ नहीं पहुंचे परीक्षा देने

8 फरवरी 2018

सड़क हादसे में चालक व परिचालक घायल
Muzaffarnagar

सड़क हादसे में चालक व परिचालक घायल

8 फरवरी 2018

तीन घरों में आग से सामान जल कर खाक
Saharanpur

तीन घरों में आग से सामान जल कर खाक

8 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

अमित शाह के इस बयान पर उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस हुई हमलावर

बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह द्वारा राहुल गांधी पर की गई टिप्पणी के बाद उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस आग-बबूला हो गई है।

21 सितंबर 2017

EDUCATION AND SPORTS MINISTER ARVIND PANDEY ON TEACHER FAKE CERTIFICATE CASE AND SPORTS IN HARIDWAR 3:44

लापरवाही पर चला उत्तराखंड के शिक्षा मंत्री अरविंद पांडे का डंडा

16 सितंबर 2017

POLICE CAUGHT A 10 THOUSAND PRIZED THIEF IN DEHRADUN 02:43

देहरादून में पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा 10 हजार का इनामी ठग

28 अगस्त 2017

Story of human calculater 0:38

कैसे बना ह्यूमन कैलकुलेटर

30 जुलाई 2017

A HUGE FISH FOUND IN RIVER RAMGANGA NEAR ALMORA 01:09

150 किलो की मछली की दावत के बाद पूरा गांव आफत में!

26 जुलाई 2017

Recommended

Celebration of cultural events in the annual festival
Almora

वार्षिकोत्सव में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की धूम

7 फरवरी 2018

The villagers protest against joining the municipality
Almora

पालिका में शामिल करने के विरोध में ग्रामीणों का धरना

7 फरवरी 2018

Solutions of the problems of the Kaligad area
Almora

कालीगाड़ क्षेत्र की समस्याओं का हो समाधान

6 फरवरी 2018

Construction of ISBT running at turtle speed
Almora

कछुआ गति से चल रहा आईएसबीटी का निर्माण

6 फरवरी 2018

Home lakes broke 25 thousand cash
Almora

होमगार्ड के घर के ताले तोड़ उड़ाई 25 हजार की नकदी

6 फरवरी 2018

Said, Send the offer, sent it and sat quietly
Almora

कहा, प्रस्ताव भेजो, भेजा तो चुप बैठ गए

5 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.