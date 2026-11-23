Almora News: शहर में आज
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, अल्मोड़ा Updated Mon, 23 Nov 2026 01:03 AM IST
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जिला शिक्षा एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान (डायट) अल्मोड़ा में पांच दिवसीय कार्यशाला का शुभारंभ सुबह दस बजे से।
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