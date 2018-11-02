शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Almora ›   दस साल बाद भी शुरु नहीं हुआ मार्ग निर्माण

दस साल बाद भी शुरु नहीं हुआ मार्ग निर्माण

Haldwani Bureau Updated Fri, 02 Nov 2018 11:59 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
भिकियासैंण (अल्मोड़ा)। तहसील के अंतर्गत धावापानी-डढूली-धड़कुआ मोटर मार्ग का निर्माण दस वर्ष बाद भी शुरू नहीं हुआ है जिससे ग्रामीणों में भारी आक्रोश व्याप्त है। ग्रामीणों ने जिलाधिकारी को भेजे ज्ञापन में चेतावनी दी है यदि दिसंबर तक निर्माण शुरू नहीं हुआ तो आंदोलन शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

ज्ञापन में ग्रामीणों कहा है कि धावापानी धड़कुआ के लिए पीएमजीएसवाई के तहत वर्ष 2008 में सड़क स्वीकृत हुई थी। वन विभाग की अनापत्ति दिए जाने के बाद भी सड़क का कार्य शुरू नहीं होने से ग्रामीणों में रोष व्याप्त है। ज्ञापन में चेतावनी दी गई है कि यदि दिसंबर तक कार्य शुरू नहीं हुआ तो ग्रामीण अनशन पर बैठ जाएंगे। ज्ञापन में ग्राम प्रधान खेमचंद्र, तारा दत्त, भुवन चंद्र, शांति देवी, धना देवी, केशव दत्त, मोहनचंद्र, दिवानी राम आदि के हस्ताक्षर हैं।

Recommended

पूर्व सांसद की बहू का शादी के 10वें दिन हुई मौत
Varanasi

यूपीः पूर्व सांसद के बहू की अस्पताल में प्रसव के दौरान मौत, 10 दिन पहले थाने में हुई थी शादी

2 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

विराट कोहली को मिल गए दो स्पेशल खिलाड़ी, टीम इंडिया की समस्या भी हुई खत्म

2 नवंबर 2018

team india
khaleel ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed
अंबाती रायुडू
Cricket News

विराट कोहली को मिल गए दो स्पेशल खिलाड़ी, टीम इंडिया की समस्या भी हुई खत्म

2 नवंबर 2018

Firing in JHV mall at varanasi many injured
Varanasi

वाराणसीः प्रेमिका को नौकरी से निकाला तो मॉल में की अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, दो की मौत, दो घायल

2 नवंबर 2018

Lifestyle

धनतेरस पर झाड़ू खरीदते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, रूठ जाएंगी लक्ष्मी

2 नवंबर 2018

thread
broom
Lifestyle

धनतेरस पर झाड़ू खरीदते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, रूठ जाएंगी लक्ष्मी

2 नवंबर 2018

Television

एकता कपूर के इस नए शो के साथ 'बिग बॉस' की TRP में हुई भारी गिरावट, टॉप 20 से भी हुआ बाहर

2 नवंबर 2018

Bigg Boss and naaagin 3
Naagin 3
kbc
salman khan
Television

एकता कपूर के इस नए शो के साथ 'बिग बॉस' की TRP में हुई भारी गिरावट, टॉप 20 से भी हुआ बाहर

2 नवंबर 2018

Seventh class student teaches engineering students know full success story
Education

ये 7वीं का छात्र पढ़ाता है इंजीनियरिंग के छात्रों को, कहानी सुनकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

2 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

pretty feet,
Weird Stories

इस लड़की के बदबूदार मोजे और जूते की लगती है करोड़ों में बोली, वजह हैरान करने वाली

2 नवंबर 2018

police
Government Jobs

पुलिस में नौकरी पाने का इससे बढ़िया मौका नहीं मिलेगा, 3,000 से अधिक पदों पर है वैकेंसी

2 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

कौन था अच्युतानंद उर्फ सुमित शुक्ला, पढ़ें कैसे पहुंचा अपराध की दुनिया के शिखर तक

2 नवंबर 2018

it is important to divide the power of companies like google and facebook
Rest of World

फेसबुक और गूगल जैसी कंपनियों की ताकत को विभाजित करने की जरूरत

2 नवंबर 2018

two airplanes of Indigo narrowly escaped accident
India News

आसमान में टकराने से बचे इंडिगो के दो विमान, पायलट की सूझबूझ से टला बड़ा हादसा

2 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अयोध्या: दीपोत्सव में जलेंगे तीन लाख दिए, 11655 लीटर तेल, चार लाख बाती से जलेंगे तीन लाख दीपक

2 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

राजधानी में बंद होंगे निर्माण कार्य, 21 लोगों को भेजा नोटिस, 6 को होगा भारत और वेस्टइंडीज टी-20 मैच

2 नवंबर 2018

Lathi charge
Lucknow

यूपी: प्रदर्शन कर रहे सहकारी समिति कर्मचारियों पर लाठीचार्ज, तस्वीरों में देखिए पुलिस की बर्बरता

2 नवंबर 2018

मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी जायजा लेते हुए
Lucknow

मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी ने लिया दीपोत्सव की तैयारियों का जायजा, कोरियाई टीम भी रही साथ

2 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

एक और बाबा ने आश्रम में महिला के साथ की बंधक बनाकर हैवानियत, दो साल तक की दरिंदगी

2 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

मेलगांव में रामलीला मंचन का दृश्य।
Almora

ठंड के बावजूद रामलीला में उमड़ रही दर्शकों की भीड़

जिले के ग्रामीण इलाकों में रामलीला मंचन जारी है। सोमेश्वर तहसील के अंतर्गत आदर्श रामलीला कमेटी रियूनी चनौदा के चल रही रामलीला में ठंड के बावजूद दर्शकों की काफी भीड़ रही। 

2 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतियोगिताओं के विजेता खिलाड़ी।
Almora

सपना, पूजा, भावना, निर्मला और अल्का ने मारी बाजी

2 नवंबर 2018

चुनाव निष्पक्ष कराने को जिम्मेदारी से करें दायित्वों का निर्वहन
Almora

चुनाव निष्पक्ष कराने को जिम्मेदारी से करें दायित्वों का निर्वहन

2 नवंबर 2018

जिला पंचायत क्षेत्र डुंगरा से हटाया तो होगा आंदोलन
Almora

जिला पंचायत क्षेत्र डुंगरा से हटाया तो होगा आंदोलन

2 नवंबर 2018

दुग्ध उत्पादक सहकारी संघ लि. के संचालक मंडल का चुनाव
Almora

दुग्ध उत्पादक सहकारी संघ लि. के संचालक मंडल का चुनाव

2 नवंबर 2018

बागी और निर्दलीय बिगाड़ सकते हैं कांग्रेस भाजपा का गणित !
Almora

बागी और निर्दलीय बिगाड़ सकते हैं कांग्रेस भाजपा का गणित !

2 नवंबर 2018

स्काउट गाइड के नियमों की दी जानकारी
Almora

स्काउट गाइड के नियमों की दी जानकारी

2 नवंबर 2018

खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग ने दुकानों से मिठाई के पांच नमूने लिए
Almora

खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग ने दुकानों से मिठाई के पांच नमूने लिए

2 नवंबर 2018

कोसी पुनर्जनन अभियान का द्वितीय चरण जल्द शुरू होगा
Almora

कोसी पुनर्जनन अभियान का द्वितीय चरण जल्द शुरू होगा

2 नवंबर 2018

9.670 किलो अवैध गांजे के साथ दो गिरफ्तार
Almora

9.670 किलो अवैध गांजे के साथ दो गिरफ्तार

2 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: पहले घर के 7 सदस्यों को तेजाब से नहलाया फिर अपने ऊपर भी उड़ेल लिया एसिड

अल्मोड़ा में एक शख्स ने अपने ही घरवालों पर तेजाब फेंक दिया। इसके बाद उसने खुद पर तेजाब डाल लिया। आरोपी नशे में चूर था।

11 सितंबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा 1:03

VIDEO: अल्मोड़ा में दर्दनाक हादसा, 5 की मौत

7 सितंबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा 3:49

कैलाश मानसरोवर यात्रा पूरी कर लौटे पहले जत्थे ने इसलिए जताई नाराजगी

30 जून 2018

UTTRAKHAND 1:01

उत्तराखंड में बड़ा हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत

14 मार्च 2018

प्रीतम सिंह 0:55

अमित शाह के इस बयान पर उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस हुई हमलावर

21 सितंबर 2017

Related

वाहन से खुद ही बैटरी निकाली और अफवाह फैला कर हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया
Almora

वाहन से खुद ही बैटरी निकाली और अफवाह फैला कर हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया

2 नवंबर 2018

जिलाधिकारी से मिलते व्यापार मंडल पदाधिकारी।
Almora

व्यापार मंडल ने पुलिस कार्रवाई को व्यापारियों का उत्पीड़न बताया

2 नवंबर 2018

दो दिवसीय प्रदेश स्तरीय विद्यालयी अंडर 17 बालक-बालिका वॉलीबाल प्रतियोगिता शुरू हो गई है।
Almora

प्रदेश स्तरीय विद्यालयी वॉलीबाल प्रतियोगिता शुरू

2 नवंबर 2018

जीआइसी में छात्राओं द्वारा तैयार मॉडल देखते जिलाधिकारी ।
Almora

जिला स्तरीय विज्ञान महोत्सव में बच्चों ने माडॅलों का किया प्रदर्शन

2 नवंबर 2018

मासी की रामलीला में कुंभकरण की भूमिका में कांता रावत।
Almora

मासी में मदिला ने निभाई कुंभकरण की भूमिका

2 नवंबर 2018

हाथी ने कार को कुचला
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: टस्कर हाथी ने मचाया उत्पात, कार को किया चकनाचूर, चालक बाल-बाल बचा

30 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.