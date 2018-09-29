शहर चुनें

इसी हफ्ते लगेंगे स्वचालित मौसम स्टेशन, मुख्यालयों से सीधा देहरादून पहुंचेगा डाटा

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sat, 29 Sep 2018 11:49 PM IST
अल्मोड़ा। प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में स्वचालित मौसम स्टेशन लगने की कवायद शुरू हो चुकी है। कुमाऊं में इन दिनों बागेश्वर में मौसम स्टेशन लगाए जा रहे हैं। अल्मोड़ा में इसी हफ्ते काम शुरू हो जाएगा और अगले 15 दिन के भीतर इसे चालू भी कर दिया जाएगा।

शासन की यह योजना पिछले वर्ष शुरू हो चुकी थी। दस करोड़ की इस योजना में उत्तराखंड डिजास्टर रिकवरी परियोजना और राष्ट्रीय मौसम विभाग के बीच एमओयू होने के बाद काम भी शुरू हो गया है। शासन की ओर से जारी निर्देशों के अनुसार सभी जिला मुख्यालयों के अलावा ब्लॉकों में भी वर्षामापी और स्वचालित मौसम स्टेशन लगाए जाने हैं। स्वचालित मौसम स्टेशन और वर्षामापी यंत्र लगने से बारिश का सटीक अनुमान तो मिलेगा ही साथ में हवा की आर्र्दता, तापमान की भी जानकारी मिल सकेगी। इन यंत्रों में सेंसर लगे होते हैं और डाटा जिले में स्थापित आपदा प्रबंधन इकाई और मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र को सीधे ट्रांसफर हो जाता है। भूजल वैज्ञानिक देहरादून तन्मय धर ने बताया कि चमोली, रुद्रप्रयाग और उत्तरकाशी को छोड़कर प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में काम चल रहा है। अल्मोड़ा में अगले हफ्ते मौसम स्टेशन और वर्षामापी यंत्र लगाने शुरू कर दिए जाएंगे।

