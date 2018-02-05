अपना शहर चुनें

दिव्यांगों को दिए सहायक उपकरण, प्रमाण पत्र बनाए

Haldwani Bureau Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 10:20 PM IST
सोमेश्वर (अल्मोड़ा)। समाज कल्याण विभाग द्वारा सोमेश्वर जिम हॉल में आयोजित बहुउद्देश्यीय शिविर में नौ दिव्यांगों को सहायक उपकरण प्रदान किए गए। पांच विधवा पेंशन और एक दिव्यांग पेंशन प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया।

इसके अलावा 11 आय प्रमाण पत्र भी बनाए गए। 11 ग्रामीणों के बीपीएल कार्ड, तीन जन्म प्रमाण पत्र और एक दिव्यांग गणेश राम को व्हील चेयर और परिवहन पास भी दिया गया। शिविर में ब्लॉक प्रमुख दीपक बोरा ने दिव्यागों को सहायक उपकरण बांटे।

इस अवसर पर समाज कल्याण अधिकारी जगमोहन सिंह, अपर समाज कल्याण अधिकारी मदन लाल, सहायक समाज कल्याण अधिकारी रवींद्र कोहली, डा. पीके मेहता, डा. अरविंद पांगती, डा. विकरांत राय, एडीओ वन भवानी नाथ गोस्वामी, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी कृपाल सिंह बिष्ट, राजस्व उप निरीक्षक रविमोहन बिष्ट, महिमन भाकुनी, चंदन बिष्ट आदि उपस्थित थे।

