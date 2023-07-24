Video: रियल मैड्रिड-एसी मिलान मैच से पहले हादसा, लाइव शो के दौरान गिरा यह दिग्गज फुटबॉलर; हालत स्थिर

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Prayers up for Shaka Hislop💙 pic.twitter.com/4h7i5SBYB1— CarefreeLewisG🇪🇹 (@CarefreeLewisG) July 24, 2023
Dan Thomas gave an update on Shaka Hislop's condition.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2023
Shaka is "conscious and talking" and has been tended to by medics 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B3mlEsxUfw
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed