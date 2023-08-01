Notifications

Video: पाकिस्तान हॉकी टीम अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर के रास्ते भारत पहुंची, एशियाई चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में लेगी हिस्सा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: रोहित राज Updated Tue, 01 Aug 2023 06:05 PM IST
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: भारतीय टीम अपने अभियान की शुरुआत तीन अगस्त को चीन के खिलाफ करेगी। वहीं, पाकिस्तान का पहला मैच उसी दिन मलयेशिया से होगा। भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच नौ अगस्त को मैच होगा।

अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर पर पाकिस्तान हॉकी टीम - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

एशियाई हॉकी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में भाग लेने के लिए पाकिस्तान हॉकी टीम सोमवार (एक अगस्त) को अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर के रास्ते भारत पहुंची। पुरुष एशियाई चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी का आयोजन 2011 से हर साल एशियाई हॉकी महासंघ द्वारा किया जाता है। इसमें एशिया की शीर्ष छह हॉकी टीमें शामिल होती हैं। यह टूर्नामेंट राउंड-रॉबिन प्रारूप में होता है। इस बार चेन्नई को इसकी मेजबानी मिली है। वहां तीन से 12 अगस्त तक यह टूर्नामेंट चलेगा।


इस टूर्नामेंट के इतिहास में भारत और पाकिस्तान संयुक्त रूप से सबसे सफल टीमें हैं। दोनों ने तीन-तीन बार खिताब पर कब्जा किया है। भारत 2011 और 2016 में जीता है। वहीं, पाकिस्तान ने 2012 और 2013 में जीत हासिल की थी। 2018 में दोनों टीमें संयुक्त विजेता बनी थीं और पिछली बार 2021 में दक्षिण कोरिया ने खिताब पर कब्जा किया था। यह पहला अवसर है जब भारत टूर्नामेंट की मेजबानी कर रहा है। इस बार भारत-पाकिस्तान के अलावा चीन, जापान, दक्षिण कोरिया और मलयेशिया की टीमें खेलेंगी।

खेल के माध्यम से मजबूत होंगे रिश्ते: पाकिस्तानी कोच
पाकिस्तान हॉकी टीम के कोच मुहम्मद सकलैन ने कहा, ''टीम एशियाई चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में खेलने के लिए चेन्नई जा रही है और पूरे एशिया से टीमें टूर्नामेंट में भाग लेंगी। खेल के माध्यम से हम अपने रिश्ते को मजबूत बनाने की उम्मीद करते हैं। मेरा मानना है कि खेल और फिल्म उद्योग के माध्यम से भारत के साथ हमारे रिश्ते मजबूत होंगे। दोनों देशों के लोगों के दिल बड़े हैं और वे अपने मेहमानों के साथ अच्छा व्यवहार करते हैं।''

पाकिस्तान कप्तान ने क्या कहा?
पाकिस्तान हॉकी टीम के कप्तान मुहम्मद उमर भुट्टा ने कहा, "टीम एशियाई चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में खेलेगी। खेल एक अच्छी चीज है, यह दूसरों के साथ आपके रिश्ते बनाने में मदद करता है। ढेर सारे खेल होने चाहिए।" राउंड-रॉबिन फॉर्मेट के तहत सभी टीमें एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ एक-एक मैच खेलेंगी। ग्रुप की शीर्ष चार टीमें सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच जाएंगी। वहीं, बाकी बची दो टीमों के बीच पांचवें स्थान के लिए मैच खेला जाएगा।

नौ अगस्त को भारत-पाकिस्तान मुकाबला
भारतीय टीम अपने अभियान की शुरुआत तीन अगस्त को चीन के खिलाफ करेगी। वहीं, पाकिस्तान का पहला मैच उसी दिन मलयेशिया से होगा। भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच नौ अगस्त को मैच होगा। यह लीग राउंड का आखिरी मुकाबला होगा। इसके बाद 11 अगस्त को दो सेमीफाइनल और 12 अगस्त को फाइनल मैच का आयोजन होगा।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

