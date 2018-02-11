अपना शहर चुनें

वीनस-वेंडवेघे ने फेड कप में दिलाई अमेरिका को बढ़त

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 09:47 PM IST
Venus Vandeweghe put US up in Fed Cup
वीनस विलियम्स - फोटो : File
गत चैंपियन अमेरिका को फेड कप में नीदरलैंड के खिलाफ वीनस विलियम्स और कोको वेंडवेघे ने 2-0 की बढ़त दिला दी। सात बार की ग्रैंड स्लैम विजेता वीनस ने अरांशा रुक्स को 6-1, 6-4 से हराया। 

उनकी हौसलाअफजाई के लिए छोटी बहन सेरेना भी मौजूद थीं, जो बिटिया एलेक्सिस ओलंपिया के जन्म के बाद एक वर्ष बाद जल्द अंतरराष्ट्रीय टेनिस में वापसी करने वाली हैं। 

दूसरे एकल में वेंडवेघे ने कड़े संघर्ष के बाद रिचेल होगनकैंप को 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 से पराजित किया। दूसरे सेट में वेंडवेघे 0-2 से पिछड़ रही थीं और उन्होंने लगातार छह गेम गंवाए थे।  
fed cup 2018 venus williams coco vandeweghe

