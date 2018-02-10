अपना शहर चुनें

फिर दबदबा बनाने के लिए वापसी को बेताब सेरेना विलियम्स, इस टूर्नामेंट में बिखेरेंगी जलवा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 09:00 PM IST
serena williams wants to come back in the court
सेरेना विलियम्स - फोटो : File
टेनिस से एक साल दूरी बनाने के बाद अब अमेरिकी स्टार टेनिस खिलाड़ी सेरेना विलियम्स ने कहा है कि वापसी के लिए पूरी तरह फोकस कर रही हैं और फिर से अपना दबदबा बनाना चाहती हैं। वह अब फेड कप में हिस्सा लेंगी। 

सितंबर में बिटिया एलेक्सिस ओलंपिया को जन्म देने के बाद सेरेना ने दिसंबर में प्रदर्शनी मैच में हिस्सा लिया था लेकिन फ्रेंच ओपन चैंपियन जेलेना ओस्तापेंको से सीधे सेटों में हार गई थीं। 36 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी पहले ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन से वापसी करना चाहती थीं लेकिन फिर उन्होंने इरादा छोड़ दिया क्योंकि वह व्यक्तिगत रूप से अपने को उतना फिट महसूस नहीं कर रही थी जहां वह सोचती थी कि उन्हें होना चाहिए। 

विलियम्स ने कहा, ‘मुझे अभ्यास के दौरान काफी उतार-चढाव का सामना करना पड़ा। यह अच्छा है कि मुझे कुछ साबित नहीं करना है।’ 23 ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीत चुकीं सेरेना और एलेक्सिस ओहानियन की पिछले साल शादी हुई थी। प्रेगनेंट होने के कारण सेरेना ने पिछले साल अप्रैल में कुछ समय के लिए टेनिस कोर्ट से दूरी बनाने का फैसला किया था।

serena williams fed cup australian open

