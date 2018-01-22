Download App
Australian Open: भारत की उम्मीदें खत्म, रोहन बोपन्ना और दिविज शरण हुए बाहर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 01:59 PM IST
भारतीय टेनिस स्टार रोहन बोपन्ना और दिविज शरण ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के मेंस डबल्स मुकाबले के तीसरे राउंड में हारकर बाहर हो गए हैं। इसी के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के पुरुष युगल वर्ग में भारत की चुनौती समाप्त हो गई है। इससे पहले लिएंडर पेस और उनके जोड़ीदार पूरव राजा प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में हारकर बाहर हो गए थे।

बता दें कि सोमवार को खेले गए दोनों मुकाबलों में बोपन्ना और दिविज को हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। रोहन बोपन्ना और उनके फ्रेंच जोड़ीदार एडॉर्ड रॉजर वेसलीन को ऑस्ट्रिया के ऑलिवर मारक और मेट पेविक के हाथों हार मिली। मेलबार्न पार्क में दोनों जोड़ियों के बीच 2 घंटे से ज्यादा चले इस मुकाबले में भारतीय जोड़ी दो में से एक ब्रेक प्वॉइंट का फायदा उठाने में सफल रही, जबकि उनकी विरोधी जोड़ी ने 12 में से तीन ब्रेक प्वॉइंट हासिल किए। ऑलिवर और मेट ने 4-6, 7-6, (7-5) 3-6 से बाजी मारी।

इससे पहले, ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के 8वें दिन भारत के दिविज शरण अपने अमेरिकी जोड़ीदार राजीव राम के साथ हारकर बाहर हो गए। इस जोड़ी को टॉप सीड्स पॉलैंड के लुकास कुबोट और ब्राजील के नंबर एक खिलाड़ी मार्सेलो मेलो के हाथों शिकस्त मिली। 2 घंटे 12 मिनट तक चले इस अहम मुकाबले में लुकास और मार्सेलो की जोड़ी ने दिविज और राजीव की जोड़ी को 6-3, 6-7 (4), 4-6 से मात दी।

इससे पहले भारत के टेनिस स्टार लिएंडर पेस अपने जोड़ीदार पूरव राजा के साथ हारकर बाहर हो गए थे। उन्हें जुआन सेबेस्टियन काबल और कॉलंबिया के रॉबर्ट फाराह के हाथों हार मिली थी। दोनों जोड़ियों के बीच 1 घंटा 9 मिनट चले इस मुकाबले में विपक्षी जोड़ी ने पेस और राजा को 1-6, 2-6 से हराया था।
