वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 राफेल नडाल ने ब्रिसबेन इंटरनेशनल से नाम वापस लिया, इस समय करेंगे वापसी

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 04:49 PM IST
rafael nadal will not feature in brisbane international but planned to play in australian open

राफेल नडाल

वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 राफेल नडाल ने घुटने की चोट के कारण ब्रिसबेन इंटरनेशनल से अपना नाम वापस ले लिया है, लेकिन उन्होंने कहा है कि अगले महीने ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में हिस्सा जरूर लेंगे।
स्पेन के नडाल ने लंदन में वर्ल्ड टूर फाइनल्स में डेविड गोफिन से शिकस्त झेलने के बाद से नहीं खेला है। स्पेनिश खिलाड़ी ब्रिसबेन में हिस्सा लेने वाले थे, लेकिन अपनी सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखते हुए उन्होंने इस टूर्नामेंट में हिस्सा लेने से इंकार कर दिया है।

नडाल ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट पर कहा, 'मैं माफ़ी चाहता हूं कि इस साल ब्रिसबेन में खेलने नहीं आ सकूंगा। मैं खेलना चाहता था, लेकिन अभी तैयार नहीं हूं क्योंकि पिछले साल काफी लंबा सीजन खेला। अब देरी से तैयारी करूंगा।'

मगर नडाल ने साथ ही कहा कि वो साल के पहले ग्रैंडस्लैम टूर्नामेंट ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में खेलने की योजना बना रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं 4 जनवरी को मेलबर्न में अपने फैंस से मिलूंगा और वहीं ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन की तैयारी करूंगा।'

रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक नडाल की घुटने की चोट गंभीर है और उनका समय पर ठीक होना मुश्किल है। बहरहाल, साल 2017 31 वर्षीय नडाल के लिए बेहतरीन रहा। उन्होंने 10वीं बार फ्रेंच ओपन का खिताब जीता, तीसरी बार यूएस ओपन खिताब और साल का अंत नंबर-1 के साथ किया।

16 बार के ग्रैंडस्लैम चैंपियन नडाल ने अपने करियर में चौथी बार साल का अंत शीर्ष रैंकिंग के साथ किया।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

rafael nadal brisbane international australian open roger federer

