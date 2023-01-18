Notifications

Rafael Nadal out of Australian Open, 65th ranked player defeated in straight sets

Australian Open: राफेल नडाल ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन से बाहर, 65वीं रैंक के खिलाड़ी ने सीधे सेटों में हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेलबर्न Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2023 12:30 PM IST
सार

डिफेंडिंग चैम्पियन राफेल नडाल दूसरे दौर में उलटफेर का शिकार हुए हैं। टेनिस रैंकिंग में 65वें स्थान पर काबिज अमेरिका के मैकेंजी मैक्डोनाल्ड ने उन्हें सीधे सेटों में मात दी है। 
 

राफेल नडाल
राफेल नडाल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

मौजूदा चैम्पियन राफेल नडाल ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन से बाहर हो चुके हैं। उन्हें टूर्नामेंट के दूसरे दौर में सीधे सेटों में हार का सामना करना पड़ा। यूएसए के मैकेंजी मैकडोनाल्ड ने नडाल को 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 से हराकर तीसरे दौर में प्रवेश किया। इस साल के पहले ग्रैंड स्लैम में शीर्ष वरीयता प्राप्त नडाल के खिलाफ मैकडॉनल्ड ने अपने करियर की सबसे बड़ी जीत हासिल की। अमेरिकी खिलाड़ी ने इस मैच में शानदार शुरुआत की और पहले सेट से ही अच्छी लय में दिख रहे थे। हालांकि, शुरुआत में नडाल भी बढ़िया लय में थे, लेकिन मैच के बीच वह चोटिल हो गए और उनकी लय बिगड़ गई। इसी का फायदा उठाकर अमेरिकी खिलाड़ी ने टूर्नामेंट का सबसे बड़ा उलटफेर किया।




2022 में ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन जीतने वाले नडाल का पिछले सात साल में किसी भी ग्रैंडस्लैम में यह सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन है। 36 साल के नडाल इस मैच के दौरान कमर की चोट से जूझ रहे थे। इसी वजह से उन्हें ब्रेक भी लेना पड़ा। छोटे से ब्रेक के बाद नडाल ने कोर्ट में वापसी की, लेकिन वह पुरानी लय में नहीं दिखे और उन्हें हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इस मैच के दौरान नडाल लगातार संघर्ष कर रहे थे और उन्हें कोर्ट में जूझता देख उनकी पत्नी मारिया फ्रैंसिस्का भी रोने लगीं। 

जब नडाल ने दूसरे सेट के दौरान मेडिकल टाइमआउट लिया तब मैच में कमेंट्री कर रहे जिम कूरियर ने कहा, "विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है कि अभी क्या हुआ है। उनके बैकहैंड में वह तेजी नहीं है, जिससे पता चलता है कि कुछ समस्या है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि यह वही समस्या न हो, जिसके चलते वह पिछले साल विंबलडन से बाहर हो गए थे। उन्होंने लगातार कई मैच जीते थे। विंबलडन में भी उन्होंने लगातार दो मैच जीते थे। वह कैलेंडर ग्रैंड स्लैम जीतने के लिए कोशिश कर रहे थे और फिर सेमीफाइनल में नहीं खेल पाए। उन्हें टॉड से समस्या है और आप देख सकते हैं कि यह वाकई में बड़ी समस्या है।”

पहले मैच में जैक ड्रैपर को दी थी मात
नडाल ने जैक ड्रैपर पर पहले दौर में चार सेटों की शानदार जीत दर्ज की थी। इसके बाद नडाल ने दूसरे दौर में बेहतर प्रदर्शन की उम्मीद की थी लेकिन वह और भी खराब दिखे। दूसरे दौर में मैच की शुरुआत से ही वह लय में नहीं थे। वहीं, मैकेंजी ने अच्छी शुरुआत की और लगातार आक्रामक खेल दिखाया। इसी वजह से वह सीधे सेटों में मैच जीतने में कामयाब रहे।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

