Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Sports ›   Tennis ›   Novak Djokovic defeat by Hyeon Chung in australian open

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा उलटफेर, कमजोर खिलाड़ी ने जोकोविच को किया बाहर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 07:14 PM IST
Novak Djokovic defeat by Hyeon Chung in australian open
Novak Djokovic
साल के पहले ग्रैंडस्लैम ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन (2018) में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा उलटफेर देखने को मिला है। छह ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन और 12 ग्रैंडस्लैम जीतने वाले सर्बियाई टेनिस स्टार नोवाक जोकोविच क्वार्टर फाइनल से पहले ही हारकर बाहर हो गए हैं।

डब्लूटीए की रैंकिंग में 14वें पायदान पर मौजूद जोकोविच अपने से कम वरीयता प्राप्त दक्षिण कोरिया के खिलाड़ी हिऑन चुंग से हार गए हैं। डब्लूटीएम रैंकिंग में यह खिलाड़ी 58वें स्थान पर है, इसलिए जोकोविच की हार से हर कोई हैरान है।

दोनों खिलाड़ियों के बीच 3 घंटे 21 मिनट तक चले इस मुकाबले में चुंग ने जोकोविच को 7-6 (7-4), 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) से हराया। अपनी इस जीत के साथ 21 साल के चुंग किसी ग्रैंड स्लैम के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचने वाले पहले कोरियाई खिलाड़ी बन गए हैं। क्वार्टर फाइनल में अब चुंग का मुकाबला 97 सीड्ट के अमेरिकी टेनिस खिलाड़ी टेनेस सैंडग्रेन से होगा।

RELATED

बता दें कि सैंडग्रेन ने ऑस्ट्रिया के नंबर 5 खिलाड़ी डॉमिनिक थीम को हराकर क्वार्टरफाइन में जगह बनाई थी। दोनों खिलाड़ियों के बीच 3 घंटे 54 मिनट तक चले इस मुकाबले में सैंडग्रेन ने डॉमिनिक को 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7(7-9), 6-3 से हराया था।
novak djokovic australian open hyeon chung roger fedrer rafael nadal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

dangal girl fatima sana shaikh not getting work the reason of aamir khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान से नजदीकियां बढ़ाकर मुश्किल में फंसी 'दंगल गर्ल', इंडस्ट्री में लोग कर रहे ऐसा बर्ताव

22 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan is all set to celebrate her husband abhishek bachchan birthday
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय और बच्चन परिवार के बीच फिर आई दरार, अभिषेक को ले जाएंगी सात समंदर पार

22 जनवरी 2018

marathi serial kunku actor praful bhalerao passes away
Bollywood

एक हादसे में इस एक्टर की दर्दनाक मौत, मुंबई में रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिला शव

22 जनवरी 2018

malayalam actress Bhavana marriage photos and videos
Bollywood

Video: सोने से लदी इस एक्ट्रेस ने मंदिर में की ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से शादी, 5 साल से था रिलेशन

22 जनवरी 2018

salman khan won best actor award at tehran international sports film festival
Bollywood

दुनिया भर में बजा 'सुल्तान' का डंका, विदेश में 3 अवॉर्ड जीतकर बनीं सबसे चर्चित फिल्म

22 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan gets an call from aamir khan for biopic film salute
Bollywood

सालों बाद आमिर खान ने शाहरुख को किया फोन, वजह जान किंग खान ने किया 'Salute'

22 जनवरी 2018

Secret Superstar box office collection 3rd day in China
Bollywood

चीन में आमिर खान की इस बेटी ने मचाया 'दंगल', 3 दिन में करोड़ों कमाकर बनीं 'सुपरस्टार'

22 जनवरी 2018

female fan said to aamir khan i want to sleep with you
Bollywood

आमिर से फैन ने कहा- 'मैं आपके साथ सोना चाहती हूं', जवाब सुन पत्नी किरण राव रह गईं हैरान

22 जनवरी 2018

priyanka chopra will announce oscar nominations
Bollywood

इस तरह हॉलीवुड में छा जाएंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अब ऑस्कर में जाने के लिए तैयार

22 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

22 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

rohan bopanna and divij sharan exit from mens doubles at australian open
Tennis

Australian Open: भारत की उम्मीदें खत्म, रोहन बोपन्ना और दिविज शरण हुए बाहर

इससे पहले लिएंडर पेस और उनके जोड़ीदार पूरव राजा प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में हारकर बाहर हो चुके हैं।

22 जनवरी 2018

australian open: caroline wozniacki beat magdalena rybarikova to enters in quarter finals
Tennis

Australian open: रेबारिकोवा को हरा क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचीं कैरोलिन वोज्नियाकी

22 जनवरी 2018

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Diego Schwartzman to enter quarter finals
Tennis

वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 खिलाड़ी राफेल नडाल ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचे 

21 जनवरी 2018

Leander Paes and Purav Raja lose in pre-quarters and out of the Australian Open
Tennis

पेस-राजा की जोड़ी आस्ट्रेलिया ओपन से हुए बाहर, प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में मिली हार

21 जनवरी 2018

Leander Paes and Purav Raja qualified for third round of austrailian open
Tennis

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन: तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे पेस और राजा, अगले राउंड में इस कोलंबियाई जोड़ी से होगा मुकाबला

21 जनवरी 2018

yuki bhambri ousted from first round of australian open
Tennis

Australian Open: युकी भांबरी तीसरी बार नहीं पार कर सके पहले दौर की बाधा

16 जनवरी 2018

Novak Djokovic beats Gael Monfils in Australian Open 2018
Tennis

गेल मोनफिल्स को हराकर ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे नोवाक जोकोविक

18 जनवरी 2018

Rafael Nadal beat victor Estrella Burgos in austrailian open
Tennis

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में नडाल की पहली जीत, इस टॉप टेन खिलाड़ी की उम्मीदें खत्म

16 जनवरी 2018

Sania Mirza dancing video viral on Swag se Swagat song
Tennis

VIDEO: सलमान के 'स्वैग' वाले गाने पर सानिया मिर्जा ने किया जोरदार डांस

1 जनवरी 2018

Novak Djokovic out from Qatar Open
Tennis

चोट की वजह से कतर ओपन से बाहर हुए जोकोविच, ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खेलने पर भी मंडराया खतरा

31 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

सालों पहले रखा बॉलीवुड में कदम, आज हैं ये टॉप की हीरोइनें

क्या आप जानते हैं कि ऐश्वर्या राय को बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करे 20 साल हो गए हैं। ऐसी ही और भी एक्ट्रेस हैं जिन्हें इस इंडस्ट्री में कई साल हो गए हैं और अब वे कामयाबी के शिखर पर हैं।

22 जनवरी 2018

Bhojpuri singer dancer Nisha Pandey creates obstacles for Sapna Chaudhary in Bhojpuri 3:03

भोजपुरी की 'सपना चौधरी' पड़ी असली सपना चौधरी पर भारी, देखिए

22 जनवरी 2018

protest for padmavat, fire in agra shoe factory, dead body found in moradabad 26:23

शाम तक की सारी खबरों का राउंडअप, 22 जनवरी 2018

22 जनवरी 2018

TOP HEADLINES UP NEWS 22 JANURARY 2018 2:37

अखिलेश यादव का मिशन 2019 समेत शाम की 10 बड़ी खबरें

22 जनवरी 2018

Writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir to write Black Panther in hindi 1:47

हॉलीवुड के बाहुबली को हिंदुस्तान में मिला कलम के बाहुबली का सहारा

22 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Novak Djokovic beats Gael Monfils in Australian Open 2018
Tennis

गेल मोनफिल्स को हराकर ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे नोवाक जोकोविक

18 जनवरी 2018

yuki bhambri qualified in austrailian open
Tennis

युकी भांबरी ने ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के लिए किया क्वालीफाई, रामकुमार की उम्मीदें खत्म

15 जनवरी 2018

Novak Djokovic out from Qatar Open
Tennis

चोट की वजह से कतर ओपन से बाहर हुए जोकोविच, ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खेलने पर भी मंडराया खतरा

31 दिसंबर 2017

djokovic announced on social media that he will not take part in any tournament this season
Tennis

जोकोविच ने सोशल मीडिया पर की घोषणा, इस पूरे सत्र में नहीं खेलेंगे

27 जुलाई 2017

novak djokovic loss against berdych in wimledon quarter final match
Tennis

इंजरी की वजह से विंबलडन से बाहर हुए नोवाक जोकोविक, एंडी मरे भी हारे

13 जुलाई 2017

Wimbledon 2017: Muller beats Rafael Nadal in five-set Wimbledon epic
Tennis

विंबलडन 2017: राफेल नडाल को हरा मूलर ने जीता प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल 

11 जुलाई 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.