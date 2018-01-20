Download App
ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन: तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे पेस और राजा, अगले राउंड में इस कोलंबियाई जोड़ी से होगा मुकाबला

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 06:35 PM IST
Leander Paes and Purav Raja qualified for third round of austrailian open
Leander Paes
भारत के दिग्गज टेनिस स्टार खिलाड़ी लिएंडर पेस ने अपने जोड़ीदार पूरव राजा के साथ मिलकर ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के मेंस डबल्स के तीसरे राउंड में प्रवेश कर लिया है। अब तीसरे राउंड में उनका मुकाबला 11वीं वरीयता प्राप्त कोलंबियाई जोड़ी जुआन सेबेस्टियन कैबाल और रॉबर्ट फराह से होगा।

बता दें कि तीसरे राउंड के लिए पेस और राजा का मुकाबला ब्रिटेन की पांचवीं वरीयता प्राप्त जोड़ी जैमी मर्रे और ब्राजील के ब्रूनो सोर्स से हुआ था। इस निर्णायक मुकाबले में पेस-राजा ने उन्हें 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (6) से हराया। इससे पहले इस भारतीय जोड़ी ने पहले राउंड में जॉर्जिया के निकोलोज बासिलाशविलि और हंगरी के आंद्रेस हैदर-मॉरेर को 6-2, 6-3 से हराया था।

वहीं, पुरुष डबल्स के दूसरे मुकाबले में 10वीं वरीयता प्राप्त रोहन बोपन्ना और फ्रांस के स्टार एडुअर्ड रोजर-वासेलिन की जोड़ी ने कनाडा के वासेक पोसिपिसिल और अमेरिका के रेयान हैरिसन की जोड़ी को हराकर दूसरे दौर में प्रवेश कर लिया है। जबकि, 16वीं वरीयता प्राप्त दिविज शरण और राजीव राम की जोड़ी ने भी दूसरे राउंड में जगह पक्की कर ली है।
leander paes purav raja australian open rohan bopanna

