दो दिन में दो विदेशी टेनिस खिलाड़ी बनीं भारत की बहू, एक ने बॉलीवुड के गाने पर डांस कर मनाया जश्न

My best partner @SamMurray87 #SamAndDivHitched #PerfectMatch #SamWedsDivijPart1 pic.twitter.com/iVyrlSpTie— Divij Sharan (@divijsharan) July 20, 2019
A perfect match @divijsharan #SamAndDivHitched #SamWedsDivijPart1 pic.twitter.com/QGrdPryKCg— Samantha Murray (@SamMurray87) July 20, 2019
Best day of my life to marry the woman of my dreams @Riske4rewards and to be surrounded by family, friends, mentors, colleagues and coaches.— Stephen Amritraj (@stephenamritraj) July 21, 2019
Thank you to everyone who has sent messages to us.
Grateful beyond words. pic.twitter.com/8O3uZ84NZz
officially an Amritraj! I’m the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj ! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here’s a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection! 🤣💞🥂 pic.twitter.com/ejX29aT5cF— Alison Riske-Amritraj🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Riske4rewards) July 21, 2019
since this has come to be a fan favorite, (🤣🕺🏼), I want to share the story of how it came to be! My sister, Sarah, has an Indian customer whose wife, Gayatri, helped us. Gayatri chose the song and came up with the choreography for us. Sarah would visit each month for business and sneak in a dance lesson, learn the moves, slow them down, and then send them to me via text while I was on the road! I started learning it during Dubai in February. We practiced it together for the first time 6 days ago. It was the perfect surprise for @stephenamritraj and his wonderful family! Thanks to @prakashamritraj & @jenny_brady7 for keeping the secret- they were the only ones who knew- along with my family of course! Blessed to be an Amritraj!💞🇺🇸🇮🇳❤️you can watch the rest on my Twitter. Ps. Yes, my sis is pretty kickass.🔥
दो साल बाद विंबलडन के खिताबी मुकाबले में पहुंचे स्विस स्टार रोजर फेडरर का रिकॉर्ड नौवीं ट्रॉफी जीतने और 21वें ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब का इंतजार और बढ़ गया।
15 जुलाई 2019