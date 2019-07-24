दो दिन में दो विदेशी टेनिस खिलाड़ी बनीं भारत की बहू, एक ने बॉलीवुड के गाने पर डांस कर मनाया जश्न

since this has come to be a fan favorite, (🤣🕺🏼), I want to share the story of how it came to be! My sister, Sarah, has an Indian customer whose wife, Gayatri, helped us. Gayatri chose the song and came up with the choreography for us. Sarah would visit each month for business and sneak in a dance lesson, learn the moves, slow them down, and then send them to me via text while I was on the road! I started learning it during Dubai in February. We practiced it together for the first time 6 days ago. It was the perfect surprise for @stephenamritraj and his wonderful family! Thanks to @prakashamritraj & @jenny_brady7 for keeping the secret- they were the only ones who knew- along with my family of course! Blessed to be an Amritraj!💞🇺🇸🇮🇳❤️you can watch the rest on my Twitter. Ps. Yes, my sis is pretty kickass.🔥

A post shared by Alison Riske-Amritraj🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@riske4rewards) on Jul 23, 2019 at 12:34pm PDT