Indias Divij Saran and stephen amritraj married with foreign tennis player riske and samantha

दो दिन में दो विदेशी टेनिस खिलाड़ी बनीं भारत की बहू, एक ने बॉलीवुड के गाने पर डांस कर मनाया जश्न

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 04:19 PM IST
अमृतराज-शरण
अमृतराज-शरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारत के स्टार टेनिस खिलाड़ी दिल्ली के दिविज शरण ने इस हफ्ते ब्रिटेन की स्टार टेनिस खिलाड़ी समंथा मरे से शादी कर ली। वहीं पूर्व टेनिस खिलाड़ी स्टीफन अमृतराज भी अमेरिका की स्टार खिलाड़ी एलिसन रिस्के के साथ वैवाहिक बंधन में बंध गए।
दिविज और समंथा
alison riske stephen amritraj divij sharan samantha murray indian tennis players vijay amritraj tennis
Sports news

