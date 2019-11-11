शहर चुनें

ATP Finals: सितसिपास का शानदार आगाज, शुरुआती मैच में मेदवेदेव को हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 10:44 PM IST
स्टेफानोस सिटसिपास
स्टेफानोस सिटसिपास - फोटो : पीटीआई
स्टेफानोस सितसिपास ने सोमवार को एटीपी फाइनल्स के अपने शुरुआती मैच में रूस के स्टार टेनिस खिलाड़ी डेनियल मेदवेदेव को हराकर शानदार आगाज किया है। 
छठी वरीयता प्राप्त सितसिपास ने चौथी वरीयता प्राप्त मेदवेदेव को 7-6 (5), 6-4 से हराया। मेदवेदेव ने 5-0 रिकॉर्ड के साथ मुकाबले में प्रवेश किया, लेकिन एरीना O2 के इनडोर हार्ड कोर्ट पर वह एक भी ब्रेक प्वाइंट नहीं कमा सके। 



 
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
