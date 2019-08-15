शहर चुनें

VIDEO: Australian Nick kyrgios smashes two racquets and threw shoes towards crowd

VIDEO: हार के बाद भड़के निक किर्गियोस, गुस्से में तोड़े दो रैकेट और उछाले जूते

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 15 Aug 2019 10:20 PM IST
VIDEO: Australian Nick kyrgios smashes two racquets and threw shoes towards crowd
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टेनिस खिलाड़ी निक किर्गियोस ने सिनसिनाटी मास्टर्स के दूसरे राउंड में हार के बाद दो रैकेटतोड़ डाले और अपने जूतों को दर्शकों की ओर से फेंक दिया। वर्ल्ड नंबर-27 किर्गियोस को बुधवार को रूस के कारेन खाचानोव ने 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 से शिकस्त दी। 
तीसरे दौर में खाचानोव का सामना फ्रांस के लुकास पॉइली से होगा। किर्गियोस ने दो सप्ताह पहले ही वॉशिंगटन में अपने करियर का छठा एटीपी एकल खिताब जीता था। मैच हारने के बाद किर्गियोस को अपने रैकेट को नीचे मारते हुए देखा गया जबकि कभी-कभी वह आयरलैंड के चेयर अंपायर फर्गस मर्फी को कोसते हुए दिखाई दिए, जिनके साथ उनकी बातचीत चल रही थी।
 
nick kyrgios
