महाराष्ट्र के पास हुआ भीषण कार हादसा,  5 रेसलर समेत छह लोगों की मौत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 02:21 PM IST
Five wrestlers among six killed in Maharashtras Sangli road accident
सड़क हादसा - फोटो : toi
महाराष्ट्र के सांगली जीले में हुए कार हादसे में 5 रेसलर समेत छह लोगों की मौत हो गई। दरअसल, ये रेसलर एक स्थानीय टूर्नामेंट से खेलकर वापस लौट रहे थे। वापस आते वक्त सांगली जिले के पास उनकी एसयूवी एक ट्रैक्टर से टकरा गई, जिसमें छह लोगों की मौत जबकि सात लोग घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने बताया कि हादसे में सात लोग घायल भी हुए हैं। घायलों को नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

पढ़ेंः- वेट लिफ्टिंग के वर्ल्ड चैम्पियन समेत चार खिलाड़ियों की हादसे में मौत, खंभे से टकराई कार

गौरतलब है कि हादसा कडेगांव-सांगली रोड पर हुआ जब पहलवान औंध गांव में एक कुश्ती टूर्नामेंट में भाग लेकर लौट रहे थे। दूसरी ओर से तेज रफ्तार में आ रहे एक ट्रक की उनकी एसयूवी से टक्कर हो गई, जिसमें पांच रेसलर समेत छह लोग मारे गए। हालांकि, घायलों का इलाज सांगली के सरकारी अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

बहरहाल, मामला को मोटर वाहन अधिनियम और आईपीसी की धाराओं के तहत दर्ज कर लिया गया है।
