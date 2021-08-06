बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Hockey ›   Tokyo Olympics: Social media reaction after Indian women hockey team defeat against great britain

हारकर भी जीता दिल: महिला हॉकी टीम पहले मेडल से चूकी, पीएम मोदी ने कहा- शानदार प्रदर्शन को हमेशा याद रखेंगे

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Fri, 06 Aug 2021 09:59 AM IST

सार

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम भले ही टोक्यो ओलंपिक में पदक जीतने में नाकाम रही लेकिन उसने अपने खेल से करोड़ों भारतीय का दिल जीत लिया है। रानी रामपाल की टीम ने वह कर दिखाया है जो इससे पहले ओलंपिक के इतिहास में कभी नहीं हुआ था।
विज्ञापन
भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम - फोटो : [email protected]

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम भले ही टोक्यो ओलंपिक में पदक जीतने में नाकाम रही लेकिन उसने अपने खेल से करोड़ों भारतीय का दिल जीत लिया है। रानी रामपाल की टीम ने वह कर दिखाया है जो इससे पहले ओलंपिक के इतिहास में कभी नहीं हुआ था। भारतीय टीम ओलंपिक इतिहास में पहली बार चौथे स्थान पर रही। उसने क्वार्टरफाइनल में ओलंपिक में तीन गोल्ड जीतने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को हराया। सेमीफाइनल में चार बार की ओलंपिक मेडलिस्ट अर्जेंटीना को कड़ी टक्कर दी और आज ब्रिटेन से भी आखिरी सेकेंड तक लड़ती रही। 
विज्ञापन


भारतीय टीम की हार में भी एक जीत है और सुनहरे भविष्य की आस है। यही कारण है कि पदक से चूकने के बावजूद देश उनपर गर्वान्वित है और उनकी हौसलाफजाई कर रहा है। ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं कि सोशल मीडिया पर किसने क्या कहा।
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
sports hockey national tokyo olympics savita punia gurjeet kaur vandana katariya rani rampal tokyo 2020 hockey india indian women hockey team ind vs gbr
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बजरंग पूनिया
Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics: फाइनल में पहुंचने से चूके बजरंग पूनिया, कांस्य पदक जीतने की उम्मीद कायम

6 अगस्त 2021

मेजर ध्यानचंद
Sports

खेल रत्न पुरस्कार का नाम बदला: अब मेजर ध्यानचंद के नाम पर होगा अवॉर्ड, पहले राजीव गांधी के नाम पर था

6 अगस्त 2021

महिला गोल्फर अदिति अशोक
Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics: इतिहास रचने की दहलीज पर भारतीय गोल्फर अदिति, आ सकता है एक और पदक

6 अगस्त 2021

शो में पहुंचे करण जौहर, नहीं दिखे पवनदीप राजन
Television

Indian Idol 12: फिनाले से एक हफ्ते पहले पवनदीप राजन हो जाएंगे शो से बाहर? ये तस्वीर बयां कर रही सच्चाई

6 अगस्त 2021

अंकित गुर्जर मौत मामला
Delhi

खुलासा: तिहाड़ में पीट-पीटकर मार डाला गया गैंगस्टर अंकित गुर्जर, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच

6 अगस्त 2021

दीपिका कक्कड़
Bollywood

जन्मदिन: शोएब से निकाह के लिए 'फैजा' बन गई थीं दीपिका कक्कड़, इस्लाम कबूलने के बाद हुआ था खूब हंगामा

6 अगस्त 2021

दुष्कर्म व जलाने का मामला
Delhi

बच्ची से दुष्कर्म और हत्या का मामला : पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, डॉक्टरों ने खड़े किए हाथ, सच जानकर पुलिस हैरान

6 अगस्त 2021

सारा खान
Bollywood

संस्कारी बहू के तौर पर मशहूर हुई थीं 'साधना': झूठी शादी से लेकर लेस्बियन किस तक, जानिए सारा खान के विवाद

6 अगस्त 2021

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
Hockey

IND vs GBR: भारत ने मैच हारकर भी दिल जीता, रियो की गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट ब्रिटेन को कड़ी टक्कर दी, जानिए हार के 5 कारण

6 अगस्त 2021

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
Hockey

IND vs GBR, Match Highlights: भारतीय महिला टीम पहले पदक से चूकी, कड़े मुकाबले में ब्रिटेन से हारी

6 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited