हारकर भी जीता दिल: महिला हॉकी टीम पहले मेडल से चूकी, पीएम मोदी ने कहा- शानदार प्रदर्शन को हमेशा याद रखेंगे

We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021
Jo kabhi na ho paya ho, wo karke dikhaya hai,— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 6, 2021
Namumkin ko mumkin karna, is Team ne sikhaya hai!
The journey has been nothing short of inspirational. 💙#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/HYOWoz1Asn
हॉकी का सुनहरा दौर वापस लौट आया है ! 🇮🇳— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 6, 2021
Don't break down girls, you all played superb at #Tokyo2020 by reaching top 4 in the world!
I appreciate our Women's Hockey for making India proud. #Cheer4India !! https://t.co/74J5QwxrYN pic.twitter.com/xMaGC3yLg6
Brilliant Effort girls. You must hold your heads up high for the magnificent effort and the spirit with which you fought. You have been instrumental in making the nation ho crazy for Hockey again @TheHockeyIndia . #IndvsGBR pic.twitter.com/b6RSXbp9rN— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2021
This being our @TheHockeyIndia eves highest finish at the #Olympics - tough luck but they fought superbly till the end! They have won the nations heart and we are proud of them 💪🏼 #Tokyo2020 #Hockey https://t.co/We9jLl0ul7— Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) August 6, 2021
You did us proud #WomensHockeyTeam .— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 6, 2021
You have inspired young and old. Takes much more than a medal to do that. #indvsgbr #TokyoOlympics2020
We did not win a medal, but I think we have won something bigger. We have made Indians proud again and we inspired millions of girls that dreams CAN come true as long as you work hard for it and believe it! Thanks for all the support! 🇮🇳— Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 6, 2021
Well done to my daughters for making it this far at the #Olympics. Don’t be discouraged by today’s outcome. Thank you for igniting the hope in all of us and I’m sure this is only the beginning of a medal laden future! #Tokyo2020 @TheHockeyIndia— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 6, 2021
Congratulate Indian Women's Hockey Team for putting up a brave fight against Great Britain at #Tokyo2020. Keep your fighting spirit up and keep inspiring. Wish you all the very best for future. #Cheer4India#womenhockeyindia— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 6, 2021
India’s daughters - our determined athletes; we are immensely proud of you!— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 6, 2021
A giant leap of faith & fighting spirit by our women’s hockey team; a legacy that will inspire us to do even better!
You have shown us the way.#Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XD9Dsqp9So
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.