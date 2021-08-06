हारकर भी जीता दिल: महिला हॉकी टीम पहले मेडल से चूकी, पीएम मोदी ने कहा- शानदार प्रदर्शन को हमेशा याद रखेंगे

You did us proud #WomensHockeyTeam .

You have inspired young and old. Takes much more than a medal to do that. #indvsgbr #TokyoOlympics2020 — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 6, 2021

We did not win a medal, but I think we have won something bigger. We have made Indians proud again and we inspired millions of girls that dreams CAN come true as long as you work hard for it and believe it! Thanks for all the support! 🇮🇳 — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 6, 2021

Well done to my daughters for making it this far at the #Olympics. Don’t be discouraged by today’s outcome. Thank you for igniting the hope in all of us and I’m sure this is only the beginning of a medal laden future! #Tokyo2020 @TheHockeyIndia — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 6, 2021