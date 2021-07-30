बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Hockey ›   Tokyo Olympics Indian mens hockey team defeated Japan in last group match

Tokyo Olympics: पुरुष हॉकी में भारत की लगातार तीसरी जीत, आखिरी ग्रुप मुकाबले में जापान को हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टोक्यो Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:43 PM IST

सार

भारतीय टीम ने मेजबान जापान को 5-3 से हरा दिया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया से दूसरा मैच हारने के बाद भारतीय टीम की यह लगातार तीसरी जीत है।
विज्ञापन
भारतीय ह़़ॉकी टीम
भारतीय ह़़ॉकी टीम - फोटो : [email protected]

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम का जीत का सफर जारी है। मनप्रीत सिंह की कप्तानी में टीम ने ग्रुप ए का आखिरी मुकाबला भी अपने नाम कर लिया। भारतीय टीम ने मेजबान जापान को 5-3 से हरा दिया। भारत की तरफ से हरमनप्रीत सिंह, गुर्जंत सिंह, सिमरनजीत सिंह और नीलकंठ शर्मा ने गोल किए। 
विज्ञापन


ऑस्ट्रेलिया से दूसरा मैच हारने के बाद भारतीय टीम की यह लगातार तीसरी जीत है। इस जीत के साथ ही टीम इंडिया ग्रुप ए में पांच में से चार मुकाबले जीतकर दूसरे स्थान पर रही और अब क्वार्टरफाइनल में उसका मुकाबला ग्रुप बी के तीसरे स्थान की टीम से होगा।

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sports hockey national hockey india tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics 2021 olympics
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत ने जापान को 5-3 से हराया
Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics: लवलीना-सिंधु सेमीफाइनल में, दीपिका ने किया निराश, ऐसा रहा भारत के लिए आठवां दिन

30 जुलाई 2021

आरबीएसई 10वीं रिजल्ट 2021
Education

RBSE 10th Result 2021 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं कक्षा का परिणाम जारी, 99.56% रहा रिजल्ट

30 जुलाई 2021

CBSE 12th Result 2021
Education

CBSE 12th Result 2021: सीबीएसई ने दी जानकारी, अगले हफ्ते तक जारी होगा 10वीं का परिणाम

30 जुलाई 2021

लवलीना बोरगोहेन
Other Sports

टोक्यो ओलंपिक: जीत के बाद बोलीं लवलीना- मैं अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी के खिलाफ हार का बदला लेना चाहती थी

30 जुलाई 2021

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

IND vs SL: श्रीलंका में टीम इंडिया पर कोरोना का कहर, दो और खिलाड़ी हुए पॉजिटिव

30 जुलाई 2021

उत्तर प्रदेश चुनाव 2022- भाजपा सांसद बैठक
India News

उत्तर प्रदेश चुनाव: सांसद बैठक से दूर रहे ये दो चर्चित चेहरे, नड्डा ने कोने में बैठीं मेनका को मना कर आगे बुलाया

30 जुलाई 2021

विनीता चौधरी सैलाब में बही
Ghaziabad

सलाम: पानी का सैलाब देख विनीता ने 'मौत' से लड़ाया पंजा, बहादुरी का किस्सा सुन गाजियाबाद में नम हुई हर आंख

30 जुलाई 2021

इंटरनेशनल स्पेस स्टेशन
World

टला हादसा: 45 मिनट तक नासा के नियंत्रण में नहीं रहा इंटरनेशनल स्पेस स्टेशन, रूसी मॉड्यूल ने की गड़बड़

30 जुलाई 2021

भाजपा विधायक को सीवर के पानी में घुमाया
Ghaziabad

दर्द का अहसास: पदयात्रा करने गए थे भाजपा विधायक, नाराज लोगों ने सीवर के पानी में करा दी 'सैर'

30 जुलाई 2021

कारगिल पर बनी फिल्में
Bollywood

Shershaah: कारगिल पर बनीं फिल्मों में बार बार चूके मुंबइया फिल्मकार, अब कसौटी पर करण जौहर का ‘शेरशाह’

30 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited