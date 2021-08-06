किसने क्या कहा: पीएम मोदी ने बदला खेल रत्न पुरस्कार का नाम, रिजिजू बोले- ध्यानचंद को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि

विज्ञापन

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.



Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zbStlMNHdq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

Major Dhyan Chand is 🇮🇳India’s most legendary & loved sporting icons; it is only befitting that India’s Highest Sporting Honour be named after him.



His life and achievements have inspired generations of sportspersons who have achieved glory for India. https://t.co/O63pPWTFwy — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 6, 2021

Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for always honouring & celebrating our true heroes.

Our nation’s highest sporting award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!

A fitting tribute to honour the legend and Indian Sports. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/J01xQHljO7 pic.twitter.com/isonQvCoKL — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 6, 2021







भारत के सर्वोच्च खेल सम्मान खेल रत्न पुरस्कार का नाम अब राजीव गांधी खेल रत्न नहीं बल्कि मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल रत्न होगा। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शुक्रवार को इसकी घोषणा की। टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारतीय हॉकी टीमों के शानदार प्रदर्शन के बाद इस सम्मान का नाम महान हॉकी खिलाड़ी के नाम पर रखने का फैसला लिया गया। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'देश को गर्वित कर देने वाले पलों के बीच अनेक देशवासियों का ये आग्रह भी सामने आया है कि खेल रत्न पुरस्कार का नाम मेजर ध्यानचंद जी को समर्पित किया जाए। लोगों की भावनाओं को देखते हुए, इसका नाम अब मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल रत्न पुरस्कार किया जा रहा है। जय हिंद!'अनुराग ठाकुर ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'मेजर ध्यानचंद जी ने अपने असाधारण खेल से विश्व पटल पर भारत को एक नई पहचान दी और अनगिनत खिलाड़ियों के प्रेरणास्त्रोत बने। जनभावना को देखते हुए खेल रत्न पुरस्कार को मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल रत्न पुरस्कार करने पर प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेद्र मोदी जी का हार्दिक धन्यवाद।'पूर्व खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'हमेशा हमारे सच्चे नायकों का सम्मान करने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का धन्यवाद। हमारे देश के सर्वोच्च खेल पुरस्कार को मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल रत्न पुरस्कार कहा जाएगा! भारतीय खेलों और लीजेंड को सम्मानित करने के लिए एक सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि। जय हिंद।'