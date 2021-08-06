किसने क्या कहा: पीएम मोदी ने बदला खेल रत्न पुरस्कार का नाम, रिजिजू बोले- ध्यानचंद को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.
Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!
Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zbStlMNHdq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021
Major Dhyan Chand is 🇮🇳India’s most legendary & loved sporting icons; it is only befitting that India’s Highest Sporting Honour be named after him.
His life and achievements have inspired generations of sportspersons who have achieved glory for India. https://t.co/O63pPWTFwy — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 6, 2021
Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for always honouring & celebrating our true heroes.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 6, 2021
Our nation’s highest sporting award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!
A fitting tribute to honour the legend and Indian Sports. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/J01xQHljO7 pic.twitter.com/isonQvCoKL
