Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award Renamed After Hockey Great Dhyan Chand, know who said what

किसने क्या कहा: पीएम मोदी ने बदला खेल रत्न पुरस्कार का नाम, रिजिजू बोले- ध्यानचंद को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Fri, 06 Aug 2021 01:37 PM IST

सार

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारतीय हॉकी टीमों के शानदार प्रदर्शन के बाद इस सम्मान का नाम महान हॉकी खिलाड़ी के नाम पर रखने का फैसला लिया गया।
मेजर ध्यानचंद
मेजर ध्यानचंद - फोटो : social media

विस्तार

भारत के सर्वोच्च खेल सम्मान खेल रत्न पुरस्कार का नाम अब राजीव गांधी खेल रत्न नहीं बल्कि मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल रत्न होगा। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शुक्रवार को इसकी घोषणा की। टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारतीय हॉकी टीमों के शानदार प्रदर्शन के बाद इस सम्मान का नाम महान हॉकी खिलाड़ी के नाम पर रखने का फैसला लिया गया। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'देश को गर्वित कर देने वाले पलों के बीच अनेक देशवासियों का ये आग्रह भी सामने आया है कि खेल रत्न पुरस्कार का नाम मेजर ध्यानचंद जी को समर्पित किया जाए। लोगों की भावनाओं को देखते हुए, इसका नाम अब मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल रत्न पुरस्कार किया जा रहा है। जय हिंद!'
ध्यानचंद जी ने भारत को एक नई पहचान दी
अनुराग ठाकुर ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'मेजर ध्यानचंद जी ने अपने असाधारण खेल से विश्व पटल पर भारत को एक नई पहचान दी और अनगिनत खिलाड़ियों के प्रेरणास्त्रोत बने। जनभावना को देखते हुए खेल रत्न पुरस्कार को मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल रत्न पुरस्कार करने पर प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेद्र मोदी जी का हार्दिक धन्यवाद।'
 

किरेन रिजिजू ने कहा- सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि
पूर्व खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'हमेशा हमारे सच्चे नायकों का सम्मान करने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का धन्यवाद। हमारे देश के सर्वोच्च खेल पुरस्कार को मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल रत्न पुरस्कार कहा जाएगा! भारतीय खेलों और लीजेंड को सम्मानित करने के लिए एक सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि। जय हिंद।'
 

sports hockey national major dhyan chand rajiv gandhi khel ratna award राजीव गांधी खेल रत्न अवार्ड मेजर ध्यानचंद
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc.

