Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Sports ›   Hockey ›   rahul dravid meets indian hockey team in new zealand

न्यूजीलैंड में अंडर-19 क्रिकेट टीम को छोड़कर, हॉकी खिलाड़ियों के पास जा पहुंचे राहुल द्रविड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 08:00 PM IST
rahul dravid meets indian hockey team in new zealand
राहुल द्रविड़ - फोटो : File
भारतीय हॉकी टीम न्यूजीलैंड में चतुष्कोणीय टूर्नामेंट खेलने पहुंची, लेकिन इस टीम को इस बात का बिल्कुल भी अंदाजा नहीं था कि यहां पर उनकी मुलाकात क्रिकेट में टीम इंडिया की 'दीवार' कहे जाने वाले राहुल द्रविड से होगी।  

बता दें कि इस समय न्यूजीलैंड में आईसीसी अंडर-19 विश्व कप खेला जा रहा और द्रविड यहां पर भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कोच के तौर आए हुए हैं। 

जब द्रविड को यह पता चला कि यहां पर भारतीय हॉकी टीम आई हुई है तो वो उनसे मिलने पहुंच गए। हॉकी टीम के पूर्व कप्तान और गोलकीपर पी आर श्रीजेश ने अपने ट्विटर हेंडल पर द्रविड के साथ फोटो शेयर किया। फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, 'महान क्रिकेटर से मिलकर काफी हौसला अफजाई हुई। वह इतने विनम्र हैं कि हॉकी टीम का मनोबल बढ़ाने यहां आए। शुक्रिया राहुल भाई।' 




RELATED

बता दें कि इस टूर्नामेंट में भारतीय हॉकी टीम का पहला मैच बुधवार को माउंट मांगानुइ में खेला जाएगा। 
rahul dravid indian hockey team icc u19 world cup

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

16 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

16 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

16 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

alia bhatt ranveer singh leaked first looked from gully boy
Bollywood

आलिया और रणवीर को पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा, 'गली ब्वॉय' के सेट से तस्वीरें Leak

16 जनवरी 2018

confirmed sonakshi sinha heroine in dabangg 3 salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं ये होंगी 'दबंग 3' में हीरोइन, चुलबुल पांडे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

16 जनवरी 2018

mouni roy play a villain in brahmastra ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया को डसेगी ये 'नागिन', करण जौहर की फिल्म में मिला विलेन का रोल

16 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma film God, Sex and Truth trailer out
Bollywood

रामगोपाल की फिल्म के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, पोर्न स्टार ने सेक्‍स पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

16 जनवरी 2018

salman khan staff Forcibly Dance With Benafsha, Arshi and Sapna Choudhary
Television

सपना चौधरी के साथ पार्टी में हुई ऐसी शर्मनाक हरकत, सलमान खान ने अपने स्टाफ को किया बाहर

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

national women hockey team facing yo yo test
Hockey

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम का यो-यो टेस्ट में कोई सानी नहीं, इस तरह मारी बाजी

नेशनल हॉकी टीम के खिलाड़ी ज्यादा तेज और फिट होने के लिए ट्रैक पर जमकर पसीना बहा रहे हैं।

13 जनवरी 2018

indian hockey team beat germany to grab bronze medal in hwl final
Hockey

HWL: हरमनप्रीत और सुनील के गोल की बदौलत टीम इंडिया ने जीता ब्रोंज मेडल

10 दिसंबर 2017

phf invites narinder batra for world XI matches
Hockey

पाकिस्तान हॉकी संघ ने नरिंदर बत्रा को इस कारण से किया आमंत्रित

28 दिसंबर 2017

Hockey India banned for 15 days to goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and put on 12-month probation 
Hockey

हॉकी इंडिया ने पीआर श्रीजेश पर लगाया प्रतिबंध, जानिए इतना कड़ा फैसला क्यों लिया गया

5 जनवरी 2018

PR Sreejesh named in Indian team for tournament in New Zealand
Hockey

टीम इंडिया में 8 महीने बाद गोलकीपर श्रीजेश की वापसी, सरदार को 'नो एंट्री'

8 जनवरी 2018

Belgium beat Spain 1-0 to finish fifth in Hockey World League Final
Hockey

HWL2017: डोकियर के एकमात्र गोल ने बेल्जियम को दिलाई जीत, स्पेन को दी 1-0 से मात

9 दिसंबर 2017

FIH chief Narinder Batra declared elected as IOA president
Hockey

FIH चीफ नरिंदर बत्रा भारतीय ओलिंपिक संघ के निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष चुने गए

15 दिसंबर 2017

Hockey India announced a 33-member squad for 2018 season
Hockey

हॉकी इंडिया ने राष्ट्रीय अभ्यास शिविर के लिए 33 खिलाड़ियों को किया चयनित

3 जनवरी 2018

Ritu Rani says oncr again i want to play for india
Hockey

मैं भारत के लिए फिर खेलना चाहती हूंः रीतू रानी 

4 जनवरी 2018

Former hockey captain Dilip Tirkey said odisha is most importand state to host international games
Hockey

अंतरराष्ट्रीय खेलों के नक्शे पर ओडिशा एक बेहतरीन मेजबान राज्य- पूर्व हॉकी कप्तान

12 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

बिग बॉस के 11वें सीजन की विजेता शिल्पा शिंदे बन चुकी हैं पर उनके विजेता बनने की खबरें पहले ही सामने आ गई थी। शो में हुई लाइव वोटिंग के पहले ही शिल्पा का नाम ट्रेंड करने लगा था।

15 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

129 PERCENT RISE IN PORN WATCHING BY INDIAN FEMALES, SUNNY LEONE TOP SEARCH 1:46

पॉर्न देखने वालों में 30 फीसदी महिलाएं; जानिए सबसे ज्यादा क्या देखते हैं देशवासी

11 जनवरी 2018

BHIM SENA WORKER BEATEN BY HINDU SANGATHAN FOR TEARING HINDU GOD PHOTO IN MUZZAFARNAGAR 3:07

VIDEO: यूपी में देवी देवताओं की फोटो फाड़ने वाले युवक का हुआ ये हाल

16 जनवरी 2018

BIGG BOSS 11 WINNER SHILPA SHINDE BOOKIE SUNNY LEONE MADHURI DIXIT BUCKET LIST BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

#BIGGBOSS11Winner 'भाभीजी' ने सटोरियों का किया करोड़ों का नुकसान

15 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Twitter turns back the clock as Rahul Dravid turns 44, celebrate 45 birthday
Cricket News

राहुल द्रविड़ के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर लगा बधाइयों का तांता, इन दिग्गजों ने दी शुभकामनाएं

12 जनवरी 2018

rahul dravid and sunil joshi son strike a match winning century
Cricket News

जूनियर द्रविड़ ने लगाया मैच विनिंग शतक, पर सुनील जोशी के बेटे ने मारी बाजी

11 जनवरी 2018

prithvi shaw said team india preprations good for icc u19 world cup
Cricket News

कप्तान पृथ्वी शॉ ने कहा- ICC U-19 वर्ल्ड कप में टीम इंडिया करेगी ये कमाल

8 जनवरी 2018

pakistan should have a coach like india have rahul dravid feels ramiz raja
Cricket News

पूर्व कप्तान ने कहा- 'PAK टीम को होना है सफल, तो अपनाए टीम इंडिया का यह बेहतरीन फॉर्मूला'

2 जनवरी 2018

mohammad hafeez share selfie with rahul dravid on twitter
Cricket News

द्रविड-हाफिज की इस सेल्फी पर आए कमेंट्स को पढ़कर हर भारतीय का दिल हो जाएगा 'गार्डन-गार्डन'

31 दिसंबर 2017

rahul dravid confident of team indias series win in south africa
Cricket News

राहुल द्रविड़ को है भरोसा, टीम इंडिया इस बार दक्षिण अफ्रीका में कमाल करेगी

28 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.