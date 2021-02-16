शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Hockey ›   Odisha Chief Minister Naveen patnaik lays foundation stone for India largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

राउरकेला में बनेगा देश का सबसे बड़ा हॉकी स्टेडियम, ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री ने नींव रखी

Rajeev Rai स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राउरकेला Published by: Rajeev Rai
Updated Tue, 16 Feb 2021 10:47 PM IST
विज्ञापन
राउरकेला हॉकी स्टेडियम
राउरकेला हॉकी स्टेडियम - फोटो : twitter
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने मंगलवार को देश के सबसे बड़े हॉकी स्टेडियम की नींव रखी। स्टेडियम का नाम मशहूर स्वतंत्रता सेनानी बिरसा मुंडा के नाम पर रखा जाएगा। पटनायक ने सुंदरगढ जिले की एक दिवसीय यात्रा के दौरान यहां स्टेडियम के निर्माण को हरी झंडी दिखाई। इस स्टेडियम में पुरूषों के 2023 विश्व कप के मैच भी होंगे। करीब 20000 की दर्शक क्षमता वाला यह स्टेडियम बीजू पटनायक तकनीक विश्वविद्यालय के परिसर में बनेगा। ओडिशा के मुख्य सचिव सुरेश चंद्र महापात्रा ने कहा कि यह स्टेडियम एक साल में तैयार हो जाएगा।
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sports hockey national naveen patnaik india's biggest hockey stadium hockey india rourkela hockey stadium

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

आतंकियों से बरामद विस्फोटक
Lucknow

देश भर में सीरियल ब्लास्ट की साजिश नाकाम, वसंत पंचमी पर हिंदूवादी संगठनों के कार्यक्रम थे आतंकियों के निशाने पर

16 फरवरी 2021

किरण बेदी
India News

पुडुचेरी की उप-राज्यपाल किरण बेदी को पद से हटाया, तेलंगाना की राज्यपाल को सौंपा अतिरिक्त प्रभार

16 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 17 February 2021: बुधवार को ये तीन राशि वाले रहें सावधान, हो सकता है आपको नुकसान

16 फरवरी 2021

Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Automobiles

कबीरा मोबिलिटी ने लॉन्च की भारत की सबसे तेज इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक, फुल चार्ज में चलेगी 150 किमी

16 फरवरी 2021

Renault Kiger
Auto News

रेनो काइगर की बुकिंग हुई शुरू, भारत की सबसे सस्ती एसयूवी को इतने रुपये में कर सकते हैं बुक, जानें सबकुछ

16 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सीधी बस हादसा
Madhya Pradesh

सीधी: बस नहर में गिरते देख बच्ची ने लगा दी छलांग, बचाईं दो जान, सीएम शिवराज बोले- शिवरानी पर गर्व

16 फरवरी 2021

संदीप नाहर
Bollywood

Sandeep Nahar: फेसबुक से गायब हुआ संदीप नाहर का सुसाइड नोट, छानबीन में जुटी पुलिस ने कहा- हमने नहीं किया डिलीट

16 फरवरी 2021

रिहाना इंस्टाग्राम फोटो
Hollywood

Rihanna Photo: भगवान गणेश का पेंडेंट पहने रिहाना ने पोस्ट की टॉपलेस तस्वीर, कमेंट में जमकर गालियां दे रहे यूजर्स

16 फरवरी 2021

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

INDvENG: इन पांच खिलाड़ियों के आगे अंग्रेजों ने टेके घुटने, चेन्नई में बने मैच के हीरो

16 फरवरी 2021

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

फिर बदला विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का गणित, भारत की जीत के बाद ये हैं नए समीकरण

16 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X