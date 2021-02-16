राउरकेला में बनेगा देश का सबसे बड़ा हॉकी स्टेडियम, ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री ने नींव रखी

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for largest hockey stadium in Rourkela today ahead of Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, which will be hosted in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.
