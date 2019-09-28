हरमनप्रीत के डबल से भारत की शानदार जीत, स्पेन को 6-1 हराया

FT: 🇪🇸 1- 6 🇮🇳#TeamIndia ki ‘Reid’ ki haddi kaafi zordaar hain…..theek unki strategy ki tarah.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 28, 2019
We wonder what @reidgj incorporated in his pep talk during Half Time because our #MenInBlue have clearly been on 🔥#IndiaKaGame #BelgiumTour #ESPvIND pic.twitter.com/gceSKwN3NE
भारतीय फर्राटा धाविका दुती चंद का विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में अभियान निराशाजनक रहा और वह शनिवार को महिलाओं की 100 मीटर दौड़ में इस सत्र का सबसे खराब समय 11.48 सेकेंड निकालकर प्रतियोगिता से बाहर हो गई।
28 सितंबर 2019