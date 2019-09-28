हरमनप्रीत के डबल से भारत की शानदार जीत, स्पेन को 6-1 हराया

FT: 🇪🇸 1- 6 🇮🇳#TeamIndia ki ‘Reid’ ki haddi kaafi zordaar hain…..theek unki strategy ki tarah.



We wonder what @reidgj incorporated in his pep talk during Half Time because our #MenInBlue have clearly been on 🔥#IndiaKaGame #BelgiumTour #ESPvIND pic.twitter.com/gceSKwN3NE