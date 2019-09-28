शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Hockey ›   India thrash Spain 6-1 to register their second successive tour win

हरमनप्रीत के डबल से भारत की शानदार जीत, स्पेन को 6-1 हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 09:53 PM IST
Harmanpreet Singh
Harmanpreet Singh
ख़बर सुनें
हरमनप्रीत सिंह के डबल गोल की बदौलत भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने शनिवार को स्पेन पर शानदार जीत दर्ज की। भारतीय टीम ने स्पेन को 6-1 से करारी शिकस्त दी। हरमनप्रीत सिंह के अलावा भारत की तरफ से मनप्रीत सिंह, मनदीप सिंह, नीलकांत शर्मा, रुपिंदर पाल सिंह ने एक-एक गोल किए। 
इस जीत के साथ ही भारतीय पुरुष टीम ने तीन मैचों की सीरीज में 2-0 से बढ़त बना ली है। इससे पहले भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने अपने पहले मैच में मेजबान बेल्जियम को 2-0 से हराया था।
 
india vs spain indian men's hockey team
