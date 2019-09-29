शहर चुनें

India crush Spain 5-1 to post their third successive victory on the tour

भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम की लगातार तीसरी जीत, स्पेन को 5-1 से रौंदा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 29 Sep 2019 08:04 PM IST
भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम
भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
हरमनप्रीत सिंह (41वें और 51वें मिनट) के डबल गोल की बदौलत भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने रविवार को स्पेन को पांच मैचों की सीरीज के तीसरे मुकाबले में 5-1 से हराया। भारत की तरफ से आकाशदीप (पांचवें मिनट), एसवी सुनिल (20वें मिनट), रमणदीप सिंह (45वें मिनट)ने एक-एक गोल किया। 
इससे पहले भारत ने सीरीज के पहले मुकाबले में 2-0 से पराजित किया था, जबकि दूसरे मैच में भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने अपना शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी रखते हुए स्पेन को 6-1 से करारी मात दी थी। इस मैच में रमनप्रीत सिंह के दो शानदार गोल किया था। 
 
भारतीय महिला हॉकी
Hockey

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए हाकी इंडिया ने जूनियर महिला शिविर में 33 संभावित खिलाड़ियों को शामिल किया

सोमवार से शुरू हो रहे आस्ट्रेलिया दौरे को ध्यान में रखते हुए हाकी इंडिया ने यहां भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण (साइ) में शुरू हो रहे जूनियर महिला राष्ट्रीय कोचिंग शिविर के लिए 33 संभावित खिलाड़ियों का चयन किया।

29 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
लुईस हैमिल्टन
Other Sports

5 बार के वर्ल्ड चैंपियन लुईस हैमिल्टन ने जीती रुसी ग्रैंड प्री, विवाद के बीच बने विजेता

29 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Local Sports

रोहड़ू में तीन से कबड्डी लीग की धूम, आठ टीमों में टक्कर

29 सितंबर 2019

सजन भानवाल
Other Sports

सजन ने स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर अंडर 23 विश्व चैंपियनशिप की भारतीय टीम में बनाई जगह

29 सितंबर 2019

सैफ अंडर-18 चैंपियनशिप
Football

भारत ने रचा इतिहास, बांग्लादेश को हराकर पहली बार जीता SAFF U-18 चैंपियनशिप का खिताब

29 सितंबर 2019

रीगन अलबुकर्क
Other Sports

जूनियर एवं कैडेट टेबल टेनिस: भारत के जूनियर लड़कों ने सर्बिया में जीता कांस्य पदक

29 सितंबर 2019

मन की बात
Tennis

मन की बात में टेनिस स्टार डेनिल मेदवेदेव की सादगी के मुरीद हुए पीएम मोदी

29 सितंबर 2019

आर्यन सबालेंका और एलिसन रिस्के
Tennis

सबालेंका ने एलिसन रिस्के को हराकर जीता वुहान ओपन का खिताब

29 सितंबर 2019

रूथ चेपनगेटिच
Other Sports

विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप: केन्या की रूथ चेपनगेटिच ने जीता मैराथन में गोल्ड मेडल

29 सितंबर 2019

सिमोना हालेप
Other Sports

पीठ में समस्या के बावजूद चीन ओपन में खेलेंगी हालेप, वुहान ओपन में हुई थी परेशानी

29 सितंबर 2019

