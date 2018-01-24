अपना शहर चुनें

हॉकीः भारत ने किया शानदार आगाज, दूसरे चरण के रोमांचक मैच में कीवियों को धोया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 02:47 PM IST
India beat New Zealand 3-2 in second-leg of the Four Nations Invitational Hockey Tournament
चार देशों के आमंत्रण हॉकी टूर्नामेंट के दूसरे चरण का आगाज भारत ने शानदार तरीके से किया है। बुधवार को गालाघेर हॉकी स्टेडियम में खेले गए मुकाबले में भारतीय टीम ने न्यूजीलैंड को 3-2 से हरा दिया।भारत की ओर से ललित उपाध्याय (7वें मिनट), हरजीत सिंह (32वें मिनट) और रुपिंदर पाल सिंह (36वें मिनट) ने गोल दागे।

भारत ने मैच के 7वें मिनट में गोल का खाता खोला, जब ललित उपाध्याय ने भारत को 1-0 से बढ़त दिला दी, लेकिन 23वें मिनट में न्यूजीलैंड ने डेनियल हैरिस के गोल से 1-1 की बराबरी हासिल कर ली। 32वें मिनट में हरजीत सिंह ने पेनल्टी कॉर्नर को गोल में तब्दील कर स्कोर 2-1 कर दिया। चार मिनट बाद ही 36वें मिनट में स्टार ड्रैग फ्लिकर रुपिंदर पाल सिह ने पेनल्टी कॉर्नर को गोल में बदल कर भारत को 3-1 से आगे कर दिया।

लेकिन, न्यूजीलैंड ने अगले ही मिनट गोल कर स्कोर कर भारत की बढ़त कम कर दी। 37वें मिनट में पेनल्टी कॉर्नर पर यह गोल हुआ। यह गोल केन रसेल ने किया। इसके बाद दोनों टीमों ने हमले जारी रखे। आखिरकार भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड पर 3-2 से जीत हासिल कर ली।




बता दें कि इस टूर्नामेंट के पहले चरण में भारतीय टीम ने पहले मैच में जापान को 6-0 से हराकर शानदार शुरुआत की थी। इसके बाद उसे बेल्जियम के खिलाफ दूसरे मैच में 0-2 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। टूर्नामेंट के अपने तीसरे मैच में भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को 3-1 से हराया था, लेकिन बेल्जियम के खिलाफ पहले चरण के फाइनल मैच में उसे 2-1 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा।
